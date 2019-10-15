Two Workers Die in Incident at Saudi Aramco's SASREF Oil Refinery - Reports

An explosion has occurred at Saudi Aramco's 305,000 b/d joint venture company with Shell, the SASREF refinery, reports say, adding that the blaze was caused by a gas leak.

Two workers from the oil refinery have died, while two more were injured in the blast during maintenance work, Reuters reported citing the company's statement.

The statement says that the maintenance work will continue as planned.

There are contradicting reports about 18 people killed in the incident, though they have not been confirmed.

The SASREF refinery, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Royal Dutch Shell is located in Jubail on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast.

In April, Saudi Aramco reported that it would acquire SASREF (Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery) for over $630 million.