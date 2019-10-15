Register
14:31 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this March 18, 2015 file photo, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, then Libya's top army chief, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in al-Marj, Libya.

    Field Marshal Haftar Urges to Cancel UN Embargo, as Libyan Army Needs Arms

    © AP Photo / Mohammed El-Sheikhy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    291
    Subscribe

    BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), has explained the situation in the war-torn country and described Libya’s potential future in an interview with Sputnik.

    Khalifa Haftar stated that the country could have eliminated terrorism years ago, but the international arms embargo stopped the military from obtaining weapons, while the terror groups managed to smuggle arms without difficulty.

    "The continuation of the international embargo means a boost for terrorism and war, the aggravation of its consequences. If not for the embargo, then we would have eliminated terrorism years ago and should have not paid such a high price for it. It should be noted that, despite the embargo, a vast amount of weapons is openly delivered to terrorist and armed groups in Libya by air and sea. We wonder how the world allows this on the one hand, and on the other, calls to fight against terrorism", he said.

    He noted that at the moment there is no contact between the LNA and their opponents from the Government of National Accord (GNA).

    "Unfortunately, we have wasted our precious time in dialogue with him [the Council's president Fayez Sarraj] in response to regional and international endeavors, but now there is no mediation, neither international nor local, and also between us and the council, including its head", Haftar said.
    Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019
    © AP Photo / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019

    The LNA chief remarked that there was a "misconception that the so-called Presidential Council [of the GNA] can instruct terrorist and militia forces, which the army is fighting, to continue fighting or, for example, set a ceasefire".

    "This is a big lie which now has been discovered at the local and international levels. The truth is that the Council receives instructions from these groups and not vice versa, and its role is limited to providing money, weapons, and mercenaries based on the orders issued to it [the Council]. And the orders should be implemented immediately”, the field marshal said.

    "None of the few remaining council members, starting with its president, dare to reject the instructions from those terrorist gangs. The Presidential Council can only execute orders. This is a fact that no longer needs to be proved. The Council itself includes more than one member belonging to terrorist organisations", he continued.

    Since the overthrow and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by civil war. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA and the western part governed by the Government of National Accord.

    Future of the Country

    The head of the LNA also explained that the country's fate depends on the liberation of Tripoli from terrorists and armed groups. He noted, however, that no specific timeline can be set for liberating the capital city.

    "This is a war to release the capital with around 2 million people. It’s not a project for which we can set a specific timetable ... We can end the war in a day or two, sweeping away all on the way by heavy weapon, but it would lead to the destruction of the city and heavy civilian casualties", Haftar said.
    This Oct. 22, 2011 file photo, shows a general view of buildings ravaged by fighting in Sirte, Libya.
    © AP Photo / Manu Brabo
    This Oct. 22, 2011 file photo, shows a general view of buildings ravaged by fighting in Sirte, Libya.

    The army places citizens' safety above all else, he added, noting that the LNA aimed at defending Tripoli residents from militias' violence, but not at entering the capital "at any cost."

    "We don't want to harm the citizens and facilities, that’s why we were trying to lure these groups to the outskirts of the city. [As a result,] we succeeded in this, the terrorists have suffered great losses among their ranks. We will enter Tripoli to restore its prestige, status and role as the capital for all Libyans, a capital of security and peace, and we will rid our people of the fractures of armed militias and terrorist groups", the Field Marshal pledged.

    In April, Haftar's forces engaged in an offensive to capture Tripoli from the rival forces of the UN-backed GNA. According to the World Health Organisation, at least 1,000 people died during the clashes.

    Elections for Libya

    The Field marshal said he does not currently consider running for president, as the climate in the country is not yet ready for the election.

    "The question of my candidacy for the presidency or not is not my current concern at all" Haftar said, when asked whether he would run for pthe residency after military operations were completed.

    He specified that the country would first need to boost its security and socioeconomic sphere.

    In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, speaks to the media at a press conference in a hotel in Tripoli, Libya
    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis, File
    In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, speaks to the media at a press conference in a hotel in Tripoli, Libya

    Haftar also commented on the recent statement of Saif Islam Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader who had expressed his readiness to participate in the vote, stressing that there was no enmity between the two.

    "He is a Libyan citizen. If the legal conditions are met, it is his natural right [to participate in the elections]", Haftar said, when asked about Saif Islam Gaddafi's plans to run in the upcoming presidential election.

    The field marshal added that it was not his concern "if he [Gaddafi] is in the country or abroad."

    "I do not know where he is now and there is no communication between us, but this, of course, doesn’t mean any disagreement or enmity. Our enemies are the terrorists, and everyone who carries arms against the citizens, attacks the sanctity of the people, preying on their dignity, loots the wealth of Libyans and jeopardizes the safety of the country," Haftar said.
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse