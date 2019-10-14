Register
11:25 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shakes hands with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2019

    Iran ‘Provided Pakistani PM With the Found Clues’ About Latest Oil Tanker Attack - Rouhani

    © REUTERS / OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The initial reports about an Iranian oil tanker, the Sabiti, falling victim to two missiles launched from Saudi Arabia were later dismissed as incorrect, although the company owning the vessel confirmed there had been some damage inflicted on the tanker as it sailed across the Red Sea.

    During a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani noted he had expressed his country's concerns about the security of oil tankers, in particular about the latest incident in the Red Sea surrounding an Iranian oil tanker.

    According to Rouhani, Tehran “provided the Pakistani prime minister with the clues” that they “have found in this regard", emphasising that they will continue their investigations until they arrive at a final plausible result vis-à-vis “the main factors behind the attack on the Iranian oil tanker".

    “It is an absolute mistake for a country to think that it could create insecurity in the region without receiving a response", Rouhani thundered, referring to last week’s purported explosion that set the National Iranian Oil Company's tanker on fire 100 kilometres from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

    Media reports suggested at the time that it could have been a Saudi missile attack, but NIOC, the company that owns the vessel, later dismissed the claims, confirming though that the ship had indeed been damaged.

    Referring to the agenda that his talks with the Pakistani PM covered, Rouhani said they discussed a broad range of issues in their meeting, including the necessity of promoting bilateral Iranian-Pakistani economic ties, as well as security along their joint border and a number of other regional issues.

    “Iran and Pakistan are two neighbouring and friendly countries with deep strategic relations, and both sides insist that these strategic relations should continue strongly", Rouhani added hailing the negotiations, which centred around the establishment of stability and sustainable peace in the Middle East, "particularly the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman” – “a very delicate region of the world".

    Rouhani also noted that he has cautioned Pakistan against Israel’s threats to regional security, stressing he “also made it clear for Pakistan’s prime minister that “any act of goodwill and appropriate words would receive an appropriate and decent response as well.”

    He notably lauded the politician’s goodwill and preparedness to mediate peace in regional conflicts, noting that Tehran would facilitate efforts aimed at the restoration of peace in the “delicate” region.

    Rouhani specially brought up the US sanctions directed against Iran, branding them an act of “economic terrorism” and stressing that he and Khan, who has now been to Iran for the second time over the past six months, discussed possible means of bringing the landmark 2015 JCPOA deal back on the right track, which would include the restoration of the US in the agreement.

    “We also emphasized the basic and key point that in order for settling the problems, the US must return to the JCPOA and abandon the sanctions.”

    Separately, after Iran, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to pay an official visit to  Saudi Arabia later on Sunday, as part of mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Gulf region.

    Related:

    Putin, Rouhani to Discuss Hormuz Strait Tensions, Nuclear Deal - Kremlin Spokesman
    IDF’s Account Swamped by Memes after Tweet Mocking ‘Mean Girls of the Middle East' Rouhani, Khamenei
    Iranian President Rouhani Denounces 'Hostile' US Use of Dollar For 'Economic Terrorism'
    Tags:
    oil tanker, Saudi Arabia, Gulf States, Pakistan, Iran, Hassan Rouhani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse