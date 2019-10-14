Situation Near Turkish-Syrian Border As Turkish Operation Enters Day Six - Video

Operation Peace Spring launched on Wednesday, as previously announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader intends to rid northeastern Syria of Kurdish militants and Daesh* fighters, to create a safe zone in the region and relocate Syrian refugees to the area.

The Turkish Operation Peace Spring entered its sixth day on Monday, as the Syrian army reportedly moved towards the country's northeast, after securing a deal with the Kurdish authority.

The administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced reaching a deal with the Syrian government, under which the latter would dispatch its troops to the border with Turkey to assist Kurds in combatting Ankara.

The Syrian government regards the Turkish encroachment a blatant breach of Syria's territorial integrity. Several countries, including Russia, have called on Turkey to stop hindering the peace process in Syria.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

