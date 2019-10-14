Situation Near Turkish-Syrian Border As Turkish Operation Enters Day Six - Video

The Turkish Operation Peace Spring entered its sixth day on Monday, as the Syrian army reportedly moved towards the country's northeast, after securing a deal with the Kurdish authority.
The administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced reaching a deal with the Syrian government, under which the latter would dispatch its troops to the border with Turkey to assist Kurds in combatting Ankara.
The Syrian government regards the Turkish encroachment a blatant breach of Syria's territorial integrity. Several countries, including Russia, have called on Turkey to stop hindering the peace process in Syria.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
