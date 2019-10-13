Iran’s Zarif Offers Mediation in Resolving Turkish-Syrian Border Standoff

The northeastern border conflict has seen another twist as a result of Turkey’s latest offensive launched against the YPG forces that are currently in control of the area, with Ankara equating the Syrian Kurds to the domestic group PKK considered to be an extremist opposition organisation in Turkey.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered his country’s assistance in bringing together Syrian Kurds, the Damascus government, and Turkey in a bid to guarantee security on the Turkish-Syrian border.

The top diplomat made the offer during an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT World, a couple of lines from which he cited in his personal Twitter account:

"#Iran can help bring together the Syrian Kurds, the Syrian Govt, and Turkey so that the Syrian Army together with Turkey can guard the border", Zarif posted giving below a link to the interview.

From my interview with @trtworld:

He also mentioned straight away that the historic Adana agreement (from 20 October 1998) between Turkey and Syria aimed at battling terrorists is still valid and can serve as the “better path to achieve security". The document stated that the Damascus government would not allow any activities by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Syrian soil while blocking any terror activities that could undermine Turkey’s security.

Turkish forces and the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army have launched a hotly-debated cross-border offensive in northeastern Syria in an attempt to clear the area from the remaining Daesh* militants and YPG units alike, with the latter deemed by Ankara as PKK-related terrorists, and subsequently set up a vast "safe zone" there. Days earlier, the US made an abrupt announcement about the withdrawal of American troops from the area, causing frustration and disappointment among the Kurds, some of whom even decided to show their opposition to the move in front of the White House.

Despite a backlash from NATO allies, who feared the Turkish incursion could lead to the resurrection of Daesh forces and new bloodshed in the region, Erdogan made it clear Friday that Ankara would continue its military operation against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria “no matter what anyone says".

“We will never stop this step we have taken against the PYD/YPG...", the Turkish president asserted adding they were “receiving threats from right and left, saying to stop this progress".

Erdogan earlier vowed to flood Europe with millions of refugees if the EU brands the military operation an invasion, while the self-proclaimed Kurdish-led authority along the Turkish-Syrian border reported that over 191,000 people had been displaced as a result of Turkey's offensive dubbed “Peace Spring".

*Terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries