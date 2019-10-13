Register
04:44 GMT +313 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, arrives for a meeting with UN-Arab League mediator Lakhdar Brahimi at his office in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 16, 2014. Brahimi is on a trip to speak with top officials in Iran, a major backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    Iran Supreme National Security Council Head Shamkhani Vows Retaliation for Sabiti Tanker Attack

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe

    Tehran’s top security official said a response will come after the dedicated committee submits its report on the investigation to Tehran in the coming days.

    Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, vowed a response for the 11 October attack on the oil tanker Sabiti, which he called “acts of mischief” and “maritime piracy.”

    “Maritime piracy and acts of mischief in international waters that are carried out with the aim of undermining the security of merchant ships will not go unanswered,” Shamkhani said, according to the Mehr news agency.

    He reiterated a position expressed earlier by government spokesman Ali Rabei, however, that Tehran will not jump to conclusions and will thoroughly investigate the incident.

    “A special committee has been established to address the attack against Sabiti vessel which was hit by two missiles near Saudi coasts in the Red Sea,” he said. 

    ​According to the admiral, the committee report will be submitted to authorities as video evidence recorded by Sabiti and other information has provided clues to the “dangerous adventure.”

    Throughout 2019, Iranian tankers have repeatedly been harassed across several regions, including the Red Sea, starting on 2 May, with tanker Happiness I allegedly “taken hostage” by the Saudis. On 4 July, British and Gibraltar authorities seized the Grace 1 in the Strait of Gibraltar, a tanker they claimed was carrying oil to Syria. Both Happiness 1 and Grace 1 were subsequently released.

    “Making the international waterways insecure poses worrying threats to the global economy, and the responsibility for the consequences of such provocative actions lie with their planners, executors, and supporters,” Shamkhani said.

    Numerous ships carrying the flags of several countries have been harassed in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, close to Iranian borders: between 12 May and 13 June, two Norwegian, two Saudi, one UAE and one Japanese vessel have been attacked in the region. The attacks have been blamed on Tehran, but the true culprit(s) remains unknown.

    On 19 July, Iran seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero citing a “violation of international maritime rules.” The ship remained in Iranian custody until 17 September, when it was released.

    The owner of the Sabiti, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said the boat suffered two explosions, “likely [caused] by missiles” between 5 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. on Friday. Earlier reports suggested that the missiles were fired from Saudi soil, but NIOC later refuted the claim. Damage sustained by the ship caused a large oil spill but the tanker was nonetheless able to reach a safe haven under its own power, according to the Mehr report.

    Related:

    Iran Demands Immediate Pullout of Turkish Forces From Syria - Foreign Ministry
    Iran's Zarif Says in Op-ed ‘Either All Gulf Countries Enjoy Security, Or All Will Be Deprived of It'
    Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Ready to Visit Saudi Arabia and Iran Amid Gulf Tensions
    Mossad Chief Brags Assassinating Iran’s Quds Force Chief ‘Not Impossible’ - Report
    Tags:
    attack, tanker, Red Sea, Ali Shamkhani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse