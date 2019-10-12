Register
10:30 GMT +312 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    If Saudi Arabia Wants to Be Secure, Best Way Is Set Up Ties With Neighbours, Not to Trust US- Zarif

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Speaking to a Turkish outlet ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's reported visit to the area for talks with both Rouhani and Saudi leadership, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has argued that while Iranians continue to be open to both direct and intermediary-facilitated talks, the Saudis can't "buy their security" by "buying weapons".

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has asserted his country welcomes efforts by intermediaries to set up talks with Saudi Arabia, which, he stressed, needs to kickstart good relations with its neighbours without relying on the US, as long as it wants to be secure.

    "Buying weapons will not buy you security. If Saudi Arabia wants to be secure, the best way is to end the war in Yemen, to start good relations with its neighbours and the neighbourhood, and not to trust the US", Zarif told Turkish broadcaster TRT World in an interview released late on Friday.

    He also put emphasis on their own preparedness for talks:

    "We've always been open to discussing anything with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is our neighbour. We're going to be here together permanently", Mohammad Javad Zarif noted stressing they “don’t have any choice but to talk to each other”.

    “We've never rejected any intermediary... We've always been open to mediation, and we've always been open to direct talks with our Saudi neighbours", the top diplomat noted when asked about an upcoming visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Tehran.

    Iran’s top diplomat brought up a peace plan, suggestively dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavour (or HOPE), proposed by President Hassan Rouhani during the latter's recent speech at the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly, noting the initiative calls on "all eight countries in the Persian Gulf region to join in an attempt to bring peace through dialogue". He expressed his hope for the peace plan to be developed:

    "We hope it can be discussed and further enriched by our neighbours", he added.

    According to diplomatic sources cited by Reuters, Khan will embark on an official one-day visit to Iran, where he is reportedly scheduled to talk to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Saudi Arabia, as part of Islamabad’s efforts to defuse increasing tensions in the Persian Gulf. He earlier mentioned the matter on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Khan previously claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had personally asked him to talk to Rouhani to help resolve the standoff in the region. Separately, last month, Khan also mentioned US President Donald Trump’s request to act as a peace ambassador between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

    Tensions between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have spiralled downward ever since a drone attack was conducted on two Saudi Aramco facilities responsible for processing about half of the nation's daily oil output on 14 September. While the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, who have launched numerous, less successful drone attacks in the past, claimed responsibility for this one as well, Riyadh insisted Iran was behind it, with Tehran flatly denying any involvement.

    In a parallel development in the region, a series of suspected sabotage attacks involving tankers off the United Arab Emirates’ coast have hit media headlines since mid-May, two weeks after the US announced plans to launch a strike group there.

    In the most recent one, an explosion occurred aboard an Iranian tanker, Sabiti, causing the vessel to catch fire near the Saudi port city of Jeddah. Iranian officials suspect that the tanker was struck by two missiles, as several non-simultaneous explosions were said to have damaged two storerooms aboard the tanker leading to some of the estimated 1 million barrels of crude oil contained in the ship to leak into the Red Sea, where the tanker was sailing. There haven’t been any formal accusations regarding the attack, although Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi mentioned that Iran was investigating this act of “dangerous adventurism".

    Related:

    Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Ready to Visit Saudi Arabia and Iran Amid Gulf Tensions
    Trump Says Saudi Arabia to Pay for Deployment of Additional US Troops
    Pentagon Confirms Plans to Send Thousands of Additional Troops to Saudi Arabia After Aramco Attack
    Tags:
    Saudi Aramco, oil tankers, tankers, Javad Zarif, Hassan Rouhani, talks, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female holidaymakers are getting ready for a sea surfing in Nizhneimeretinskaya Bukhta, Sochi.
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 October
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse