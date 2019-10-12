Arab League Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Turkish Operation in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Council of the League of Arab States on Saturday will hold an emergency meeting at the level of foreign ministers to discuss the situation around the Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

The meeting, which will focus on what the organisation's statement called "Turkish aggression", is set to take place at Egypt's request.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in nothern Syria, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Daesh terrorist group. The offensive aims to drive the militants from the Turkish border and create a so-called safe zone in the region.

© REUTERS / Murad Sezer Turkish military vehicles are seen in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 11, 2019.

Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey designates as a terrorist organisation. The operation has been condemned by Syria, most Arab nations, and Western countries. The US even warned that Turkey could be sanctioned for the operation, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue the offensive.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia