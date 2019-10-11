Register
16:12 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Red Cross and Red Crescent centre for humanitarian aid in Deir ez-Zor, Syria.

    Sweden About to Send Extra $10 Mln to Syria Amid Turkish Operation

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Turkey Launches 'Operation Peace Spring' in Northern Syria (28)
    0 52
    Subscribe

    At the same time, the Swedish cabinet minister who initiated the extra aid,emphasised that it should not be seen taking a stance against Turkey.

    Following Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria, the Swedish government is poised to assign an extra SEK 100 million (about $10 million) for humanitarian aid operations in the de facto autonomous Kurdish region, unofficially known as 'Rojava'.

    The initiative comes from Minister for International Development Cooperation Peter Eriksson of the Green Party.

    “There are major humanitarian needs in the refugee camps from before. Now, after what has happened, there are even more refugees and even greater need for basic things like food, water and roof over their heads” Peter Eriksson explained to Swedish Radio.

    The money will be channelled via the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), a government agency under the Foreign Ministry, “as soon as possible”, Peter Eriksson said.

    According to Eriksson, the money will be funnelled to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as well as other civilian organisations working with humanitarian efforts.

    At the same time, Eriksson assured that the extra $10 million tranche is not taking a political stance against Turkey's recently-launched operation in northeastern Syria.

    “No, we have been working for seven years, since the war started in Syria, trying to help both in neighbouring countries and in Syria itself. Now we see that the problems are about to be exacerbated further,” Peter Eriksson said.

    According to Swedish Radio, the decision will be formally passed next week.

    Meanwhile, Andrei Engstrand-Neascu, the head of the Swedish Red Cross for the region, described the humanitarian situation ithere as “extremely serious” and “complicated”. According to him, close to 1.7 million people in the area are already in need of humanitarian aid. He stressed that while the Red Cross and its sister organisations maintain a strong presence in the region, they will need more money and more supplies.

    At the same time, journalist Patrik Paulov, the author of the book “Syria's Silenced Voices”, called to review the support of Syria.

    “In several other European countries, the silence is broken as to how aid has benefited terrorists in Syria. But in Swedish media and among our politicians there is silence”, Paulov wrote in his recent opinion piece in Svenska Dagbladet.

    In 2018, Syria was one of the top receivers of Swedish aid via SIDA at almost SEK 630 million ($63 million), trailing Afghanistan, Tanzania and Somalia.

    Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the beginning of a military operation in northeastern Syria. He described the offensive as aimed at ousting Kurdish militants from the border area and setting up a safe zone where Syrian refugees could be accommodated.

    So far, Turkey claimed to have killed 342 “terrorists”. On the other hand, at least one Turkish soldier has been killed during the offensive dubbed Operation Peace Spring.

    While this move triggered the condemnation of various countries, Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded that he could “open the door” to Europe for 3.6 million Syrian refugees, currently in Turkey, should European countries label Turkey's military operation as an occupation.

    Topic:
    Turkey Launches 'Operation Peace Spring' in Northern Syria (28)

    Related:

    Turkey Claims 11 Syrian Villages Cleared of Kurdish Forces Amid 'Operation Peace Spring' - Reports
    ‘Ironic’: Congress Seeks to Punish Turkey’s Incursion, Even as US Troops Remain in Syria
    NATO Chief Declines to Speculate on Potential US Sanctions Against Turkey
    Trump Rolls Out Three Ways to Deal With Turkey Amid 'Operation Peace Spring'
    Tags:
    Tayyip Erdogan, Operation Peace Spring, Syria, Turkey, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse