Video: Iranian Female Football Fans Visit Stadium for First Time In Forty Years

FIFA has issued a directive urging the Iranian football authorities to let women enter football stadiums after Sahar Khodayari, a female fan, set herself on fire in September.

The Iran - Cambodia World Cup 2022 qualifier match has become momentous not only for the result, in which Iran's national team crushed its opponent by a total score of 14-0, but also because women attended the Azadi Stadium in Tehran for the first time in over 40 years. Some 4,600 tickets were released especially for them.

مرسی که به قیمت خودسوزی سحر خدایاری و فشار فیفا و تهدید به تعلیق فدراسیون فوتبال گذاشتید با محدودیت و با کشیدن حصار دور جایگاه زنان وارد استادیوم بشیم!



دست شما درد نکنه که حقوق اولیه‌مون رو ازمون دریغ کردید تا وقتی قطره‌چکانی بخشیش رو با منت بهمون برش گردوندید، اشک شوق بریزم! pic.twitter.com/98RXP5x7aj — Ivar Farhadi (@FarhadiIvar) October 10, 2019

Thousands of women expressed their support for the Iranian players with shouts, incessant chants, and loud applause.

آماده شدن زنان برای تشویق تیم فوتبال ایران قبل از شروع بازی در #ورزشگاه_آزادی pic.twitter.com/GlUwwmi7Vv — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) October 10, 2019

​Blowing trumpets and waving national flags they made a strong contribution to the devastating win of the Iranian football players.

در #آداب_استادیوم هیچکس نگفت اگه اولین بار یک زمین فوتبال رو دیدی گریه ات گرفت چیکار باید کنی؟#ایران_کامبوج #با_من_به_ورزشگاه_بیا pic.twitter.com/YTYRk0ebL4 — اِمی (@samakara2244) October 10, 2019

​Iranian women were allowed to watch a football match in the stadium after FIFA demanded that Iran make the move following the death of Sahar Khodayari, who burned herself alive in early September fearing that she would be detained over her attempt to enter the stadium dressed as a boy.