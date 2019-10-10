Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced that the country's forces had seized designated targets and the military operation is continuing successfully as planned.

According to media reports, Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces have entered the Syrian territory east of the Euphrates to support Ankara's "Operation Peace Spring".

Earlier in the day, an official from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that heavy clashes continued in the Syrian villages that the Turkish forces are trying to enter.

On 9 October, Turkey launched a military operation in Northern Syria against Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organisation, and its armed wing: the People’s Protection Units (YPG). Ankara claims that the offensive is aimed at clearing the border area of terrorists and creating a security zone.