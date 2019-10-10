Turkish Forces Have Seized 'Designated Targets' in Northeastern Syria - Defence Ministry

The Turkish Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that the country's forces have seized designated targets and the military operation is continuing successfully as planned.
According to the statement published on Twitter, the operation continued throughout the night by land and air.
Barış Pınarı Harekâtı gece boyunca havadan ve karadan başarıyla sürdürüldü. Belirlenen hedefler ele geçirildi. Harekât planlandığı şekilde başarıyla devam ediyor.#MSB #TSK #BarışPınarıHarekatı 🇹🇷— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) 10 октября 2019 г.
