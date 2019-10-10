Register
09:36 GMT +310 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 21, 2019, photo, released by the U.S. Army, a U.S. soldier oversees members of the Syrian Democratic Forces as they demolish a Kurdish fighters' fortification and raise a Tal Abyad Military Council flag over the outpost as part of the so-called safe zone near the Turkish border.

    Trump on Pulling Support for Kurds in Syria: They Didn’t Help Us in WWII

    © AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Andrew Goedl
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    141
    Subscribe

    Despite effectively abandoning the Kurdish forces ahead of an imminent Turkish offensive, Trump said he would be closely watching the situation to see if Turkey does anything “off limits”. Ankara said the incursion is meant to eliminate "terrorists" to pave the way for the creation of a buffer zone in northern Syria.

    US President Donald Trump has downplayed the American alliance with Kurdish fighters in Syria, saying that there were no Kurds on Omaha Beach on D-Day.

    “The Kurds are fighting for their land,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “And as somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today: They didn't help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy, as an example, they mention names of different battles... but they’re there to help us with their land.”

    “In addition to that, we have spent tremendous amounts of money on helping the Kurds in terms of ammunition, in terms of weapons, in terms of money, in terms of pay,” he explained. “With all of that being said, we like the Kurds.”

    The US President was apparently referring to Kurt Schlichter, an outspoken conservative commentator who praised Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Syrian-Turkish border in an earnest Tuesday column on Townhall.

    “The Kurds helped destroy ISIS, true. It’s also true that the Kurds would have fought ISIS anyway, since the psycho caliphate was right next door,” Schlichter wrote. “Let’s be honest — the Kurds didn’t show up for us at Normandy or Inchon or Khe Sanh or Kandahar.”

    The Kurdish Issue

    Until now, Kurdish-led militias have been a key US ally in Syria, where they helped defeat Daesh*, the notorious jihadist group also known as ISIS. Kurdish forces effectively came to control around a quarter of Syria’s territory during the country’s eight-year civil war in areas adjacent to the border with Turkey.

    Ankara views these forces as affiliates of the Kurdish Workers Party, a political and militant organisation pushing for greater Kurdish autonomy which has been designated as a terror group in Turkey, and says that a strong Kurdish presence near its borders poses a threat to its security.

    The Failed Safe Zone

    The United States and Turkey have agreed to establish a buffer zone along the Turkish-Syrian border that would stretch 30 kilometres deep into Syria.

    The proposed 'peace corridor' will be free of heavy weapons and to be patrolled jointly by Turkish and American forces, was also meant to resettle up to 2 million Syria refugees currently living in Turkey. The government in Damascus has objected to the agreement and called it a “blatant attack” on the country’s sovereignty.

    The US Pullback

    The process to establish the so-called safe zone has stalled over differences between Turkey and the US, and Turkish President Erdogan launched a military offensive in the Kurdish-held territory on Wednesday. Trump ordered to pull US forces out of the area ahead of the operation, triggering concerns that this paved the way for Turkish forces to assault the Kurds. The SDF, a major Kurdish-led militia which was instrumental in eliminating Daesh strongholds including Raqqa and Manbij, described the US move as a “stab in the back”.

    Ankara has denied allegations that the operation targets Kurds, and said the goal was to root out "terrorists" along its southern border to create the conditions necessary for the creation of a peace corridor and resettlement of refugees. However, Ankara uses the term to refer to the SDF/YPG military forces of the de facto government of the region, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (NES), often referred to as Rojava. 

    On Wednesday, Trump said in a statement that he did not endorse the Turkish offensive and thought it was a “bad idea.” He said the US wants Turkey to comply with its commitments to protect civilians and prevent a humanitarian crisis, but did not indicate what the US response would be. Earlier this week, he threatened to “obliterate” Turkey’s economy if the country goes “off limits”.

    *A terrorist organisation banned by the UN, Russia, US, and numerous other states.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse