Iran Expresses Hope Neighbors to Back Hormuz Peace Initiative for Regional Dialogue

DOHA (Sputnik) – Tehran hopes its neighbors will support the so-called Hormuz peace initiative on dialogue between regional countries, advocated by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an article for the Kuwaiti Ar-Ray newspaper, released on Thursday.

"The Hormuz peace initiative involving regional countries — Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Iran — gives the needed and sufficient possibilities for achieving security for everyone in the region though internal regional dialogue without foreign meddling … We hope to receive a positive reaction on this initiative from regional countries," Zarif said.

The foreign minister emphasized the need for comprehensive dialogue amid increasing challenges and threats in the Middle East.

Zarif also explained that the Iran-led peace initiative was based on the principles of good-neighborliness, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of conflicts and UN founding principles, among other norms.

Rouhani unveiled the initiative aimed at ensuring continued peace in the region at the 74th UNGA session in September.

The plan seeks to establish security in the Strait of Hormuz and the neighboring Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman in the wake of high-profile security incidents there. Rouhani has said Tehran was ready to work together with the United Nations on the endeavor.