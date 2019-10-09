Video: Turkish Armed Forces Together With Syrian National Army Launch Operation Peace Spring

The Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency has uploaded a video of airstrikes launched by the Turkish armed forces together with the Syrian National Army against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Daesh* terrorist group.
Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri, Suriye Milli Ordusu'yla birlikte Suriye'nin kuzeyinde PKK/YPG ve DEAŞ terör örgütlerine karşı Barış Pınarı Harekatı'nı başlattı https://t.co/lxH5dbSNzV pic.twitter.com/lonHgOhZ6I— ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) October 9, 2019
*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
