Erdogan Announces Start of Operation in Syria

Turkish warplanes have launched airstrikes on civilian areas, causing panic among the local population, a statement by the Syrian Democratic Forces' press service says.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria.

​Mr Erdogan added that the operation is aimed against the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Daesh* and is meant to protect Syria's territorial integrity.

Syria's state TV has confirmed that the Turkish army launched an operation in the country's north by carrying out an airstrike on the city of Ras al-Ain.

Earlier this month, Turkey announced that it would launch a military operation in northeastern Syria to oust Kurdish militants from the area and establish a "safe zone" in the region to accommodate Syrian refugees there. The US said it would never endorse the Turkish operation and would pull out its troops from the Kurdish-held territory.