Turkish-Syrian Border Ahead of Ankara's Looming Military Operation – Video

Earlier, Turkey redeployed its armed forces to the border with Syria ahead of final preparations for the military operation.

Live from Akcakale, on the Turkish border with Syria after US forces withdrew from the area.

The Turkish Defence Ministry tweeted Tuesday that all the preparations for the operation were complete and the offensive might begin at any moment.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighbouring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in the coming days, to clear the border area of Kurdish militias, seen as terrorists in Turkey, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees there.

