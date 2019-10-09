Iran Slams Nuclear Bomb Development as Wrong and Their Use As Religiously Forbidden - Reports

Earlier this year, Iran increased its uranium enrichment rate following the suspension of some of its obligations under the nuclear deal. Nevertheless, Tehran has repeatedly stressed that it is not interested in pursuing nuclear weapons.

The manufacture and storage of nuclear bombs is "wrong", and the use of such weapons is forbidden by Islam, Iranian TV quoted Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as saying.

"Although we have nuclear technology, Iran has firmly avoided it," Khamenei said as quoted by State TV.

In May, a year after Trump's notorious unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, Tehran began scaling back on its commitments under the accord.

Last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that Tehran had begun installing advanced centrifuges which would allow it to increase the enrichment levels of its uranium stocks.

However, Iran has repeatedly underlined that nuclear weapons "have no place in Islam."

In May 2018, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, and began reintroducing tough banking and energy-related sanctions against Tehran. The US also threatened to slap secondary sanctions against any country buying oil from Iran.