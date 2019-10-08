Turkey Draws Up Special Forces On Syrian Border

While Turkey is making the final preparations for the military operation in northeast Syria, the redeployment of armed forces in this region continues to be carried out.

Furthermore, the Turkish military, using working equipment, dismantles previously installed concrete blocks at the border site in the Akçakale district of the south-eastern Şanlıurfa province.

Turkish soldiers have removed 15 concrete blocks 8 kilometres east of Akçakale. The local population received a warning not to come close to the section of the Turkey-Syria border.

© Sputnik / Hikmet Durgun Turkish forces on Syrian border

At the same time, a convoy of 5 buses with of Turkish Special Forces Command units left the 20th Armoured Brigade Command in the city of Şanlıurfa and reached the Akçakale district under high security. Turkish Maroon Berets were deployed in an area adjacent to the Syrian borderline.

Moreover, the American military delegation arrived by helicopter in Akçakale from Syrian territory on Tuesday and held talks with the Turkish military authorities.

Last week, Turkey announced that it would launch a military operation in Syria within the coming days to clear Kurdish militants from the Syrian border and create a security zone to accommodate Syrian refugees in the area.