Earlier, Turkey said that all preparations had been completed for its military operation in Syria. Ankara says it wants to establish a safe zone on the border with Syria to contribute to "peace and stability" in the region.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed at a news conference that the official withdrawal of US troops had begun.

The White House issued a statement, saying that the withdrawal of US forces comes ahead of a planned Turkish military operation to create a "safe zone" in Syria’s north.

*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out what is happening on the Turkish border with Syria.