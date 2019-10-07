WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his British counterpart Dominic Raab discussed Turkey's planned military operation in northern Syria, the Department of State said in a statement.

"They discussed.... Turkey’s plans to potentially invade Syria," the statement said.

The Syrian state television reported earlier on Monday that Turkish aircraft ahve attacked the SDF base near the city of al-Malikiya in Hasakah province.

According to the Sham FM radio, two bridges were destroyed at a checkpoint on the border between Syria and Iraq as a result of Turkish airstrikes on Monday.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters.

Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.