The statement comes as US forces have reportedly left several outposts in northern Syria ahead of a Turkish offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that it was time to get the US out of “ridiculous endless wars”.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif branded the United States "an irrelevant occupier in Syria". In a tweet, the official added that Tehran is willing to assist in de-escalating tensions in the war-torn nation.

US is an irrelevant occupier in Syria—futile to seek its permission or rely on it for security.



Achieving peace & fighting terror in Syria will only succeed thru respect for its territorial integrity & its people.



Adana provides framework for Turkey & Syria—Iran ready to help. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) October 7, 2019

Zarif's statement comes amid reports that US troops stationed in northern Syria are withdrawing from their positions.​

As soon as the reports emerged, President Trump posted a series of tweets in which he stressed that US forces have remained in Syria for much longer than they were supposed to and that it is time for US military personnel to go home.

On Sunday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would launch a military air and ground operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

Erdogan previously announced an operation against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in January, but postponed it after a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.