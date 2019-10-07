SDF Promise 'Won't be Hesitant' in Defending Themselves Against Turkish Offensive in Syria

Ankara announced earlier this week that it would start an operation to clear the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the territories east of the Euphrates River, while Washington refused to support the offensive.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) warned Turkey that a military offensive against them would imminently cause a resurgence of Daesh* in the region.

The Kurdish-led militants also noted that US forces have begun withdrawing from the areas near the Turkish border.

"The American forces did not fulfill their commitments and withdrew their forces from the border areas with Turkey, and Turkey is now preparing for an invasion operation of northern and eastern Syria", the SDF said.

The Kurdish-led forces also stated they "won't hesitate for a moment" in defending themselves against Turkey.

US President Donald Trump proposed the idea of establishing a buffer-zone to resolve tensions between Ankara and the SDF militia in January after his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan had promised to start an operation against the Kurdish-led forces in Syria.

Both sides agreed on the scenario, but in September Ankara accused Washington of stalling the process and promised to create the zone by itself, if necessary.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The Syrian government has decried the safe zone deal between Turkey and the US, calling both countries occupiers, as they operate in Syria without the permission of Damascus.

According to Turkish authorities, the SDF, led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, is connected to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), blacklisted in the country as a terror group.

The SDF engaged in battles against Daesh terrorists across Syria over the past few years but also opposed the government in Damascus.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia