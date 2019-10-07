Register
02:24 GMT +307 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli border police officer watches as Israelis wave national flags inside the Old City's Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018

    ‘Bronze Age New York’ Discovery in Israel Could Rewrite History – Archaeologists

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    220
    Subscribe

    The discovery of a large ancient settlement on the territory of contemporary Israel not only sheds some light on the urbanisation process experienced by Canaan’s local population 5,000 years ago, but also completely changes our understanding of the period, researchers believe.

    Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) revealed on Sunday that local archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 5,000-year-old city, one of the biggest that has been found in the region from the Bronze Age so far, The Times of Israel reported.

    The city, which scientists believe could completely change the understanding of that period and even rewrite history, was discovered during preparations for a highway project near Israel’s newest city Harish, 50 kilometers north of Tel Aviv. The authorities said that the early Bronze Age settlement could have been home to about 6,000 people, covering around 65 hectares and should really be viewed as “Early Bronze Age New York”.

    “This is a huge city – a megalopolis in relation to the Early Bronze Age, where thousands of inhabitants, who made their living from agriculture, lived and traded with different regions and even with different cultures and kingdoms in the area… This is the Early Bronze Age New York of our region; a cosmopolitan and planned city,” excavation directors Itai Elad, Dr. Yitzhak Paz and Dr. Dina Shalem said in a joint IAA statement.

    "The remains of residential buildings, diverse facilities and the public buildings are an indication of the organised society and the social hierarchy that existed at the time," archeologists added.

    The researchers revealed that around four million fragments such as pottery pieces, flint tools and stone vases were found at the site, as well as burnt animal bones serving as an evidence of ritual sacrifices committed by city’s inhabitants in what archeologists believe was an “unusual” ritual temple.

    “These findings allow us to look beyond the material into the spiritual life of the large community that lived at the site,” the archaeologists said, noting that one of the most interesting artifacts found was a cylindrical stamp impression of a man holding his hands up in the air.

    However, one more shocking discovery was made just underneath the city’s houses, which appeared to be another settlement, in this case from the Chalcolithic period dating 7,000 years back.

    “The excavation at this site revealed two main settlements,” explained Dr. Dina Shalem in an IAA video. “The earliest one is about 7,000 years old. It’s a very large agricultural settlement. Two thousand years later, another settlement became one of the first cities known in this area of the world.”

    Scientists now believe that the discovery of “Bronze Age New York” may dramatically change the historical understanding of area’s development, including the process through which Canaan’s local population moved from an agrarian to urban way of life and established governance in the city.

    “The study of this site will change forever what we know about the emergence [and] rise of urbanisation in the land of Israel and in the whole region,” Dr. Yitzhak Paz said. “And it means that what we know now will change what is written today in the traditional books when people read about the archaeology of Israel.”

    Tags:
    New York, ancient, archaeologists, discovery, Bronze Age, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse