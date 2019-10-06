Jordan Lodges Protest With Israel Over Detention of Jordanian Nationals - Foreign Ministry

AMMAN (Sputnik) - The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it had summoned the Israeli charge d'affairs in Amman and lodged a note of protest to him over the recent detention of two Jordanian nationals.

"Today, the ministry summoned the Israeli charge d'affairs in Amman and lodged a note of protest to him over the ongoing detention of Jordanian nationals Hiba Abdulbaqi and Abdulrahman Meri and holding them in improper conditions", the statement published on Twitter said.

استدعت @ForeignMinistry اليوم القائم بأعمال السفارة الإسرائيلية في عمان وسلمته مذكرة احتجاج على استمرار احتجاز المواطنة الأردنية #هبه_عبدالباقي و #عبدالرحمن_مرعي والظروف غير اللائقة لاحتجازهما. وكررت طلبها سرعة الإفراج عنهما وحملت السلطات الإسرائيلية مسؤولية سلامتهما.#الاردن pic.twitter.com/DvcQUF5wel — Sufyan Qudah سفيان القضاة (@Squdah) October 6, 2019

​Foreign Ministry's spokesman Sufyan Qudah said that the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv was in constant contact with the lawyers of the detained nationals and Israeli authorities to monitor compliance with legal procedures and ensure proper conditions of detention.

According to media reports, Abdulbaqi was detained on 20 August, while Meri was detained on 2 September when he was heading to the wedding of one of his relatives in the West Bank.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognise the Palestinian Authority as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.