Saudi Arabia Says Taking Steps to Remove Sudan from US State Sponsors of Terrorism List

Saudi Arabia is undertaking efforts to remove Sudan from the US terrorism list, according to a publication posted on the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page.
For the brotherly country #Sudan and its brotherly people 🇸🇦🇸🇩 pic.twitter.com/5u099ojoON— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 6, 2019
The statement comes as President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok arrived in Riyadh. The Sudanese officials have embarked on their first foreign trip, which will also include a visit to the United Arab Emirates.
