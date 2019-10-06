Iraqi Prime Minister Mahdi Agrees to Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Protests - Reports

Iraqi Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani earlier urged the government to take measures for fighting corruption and called upon protesters and security servicemen to refrain from violence.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has agreed to proceed with the implementation of a plan involving cabinet reshuffles amid ongoing protests in the country; the independent Alsumaria broadcaster reported citing sources. The project which is led by a number of his assistants includes sweeping government shifts, the formation of the Supreme Court specialising in corruption issues and the re-investigation of all previous corruption cases brought before the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council.

The source added that the plan also provides for the creation of a national programme to combat poverty and unemployment, which will consist of several stages.

The report comes after the Iraqi parliament called an emergency meeting on 5 October. Following anti-government protests, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had said in a televised address that there is no "magic" solution to all problems, but promised payments to low-income families.

The Iraqi capital and southern regions have seen a wave of violent protests since 1 October. Protesters are demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms and the end of corruption. The rallies turned violent as law enforcement officers attempted to suppress the crowds. The security forces also reported unidentified snipers shooting at both officers and demonstrators. The death toll in protests across the country has already reached 113 people, while over 4,100 people were injured, according to Waid news agency.