UN Calls For Prosecution of Perpetrators of Violence During Protests in Iraq

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The special representative of the UN secretary-general for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, called on Saturday for the prosecution of perpetrators of violence during ongoing protests in the country.

"Deeply saddened by the senseless loss of life. Five days of reported deaths and injuries: this must stop. I call on all parties to pause and reflect. Those responsible for violence should be held to account. Let the spirit of unity prevail across #Iraq," Hennis-Plasschaert wrote on Twitter.

Deeply saddened by the senseless loss of life. Five days of reported deaths and injuries: this must stop. I call on all parties to pause and reflect. Those responsible for violence should be held to account. Let the spirit of unity prevail across #Iraq — Jeanine Hennis (@JeanineHennis) October 5, 2019

Earlier, the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights, Mustafa Saadun, said that 73 people had been killed since the protests started in Iraq on Tuesday, while about 3,000 were injured.

He noted that Friday was the "bloodiest" day of protests, and also did not rule out that the number of victims of events in Iraq might soon increase to 100.

On Saturday, massive protests demanding the government's resignation and improved standards of living, resumed in Baghdad and other cities in Iraq, despite calls by the authorities for negotiations and enforced curfews in certain areas. The security forces used firearms to disperse the crowds. It was reported that at least five protesters died in the northeast of the capital, another one in the city of Al Diwaniyah. Several dozens were injured.

Baghdad and other Iraq’s regions have been facing the protests since Tuesday. The protests have turned violent as the security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. The protesters call for the government to be dismissed. Moreover, they demand jobs, economic reforms and fight against corruption.