Rocket Explodes In Baghdad Green Zone Near Turkish Embassy - Reports

Explosions were heard within Baghdad's Green Zone following a missile strike that reportedly occurred near the Turkish embassy.

According Saudi news channel al-Arabiya, the first rocket "landed near the Turkish embassy inside Baghdad's Green Zone," while the second "landed near al-Harthiya bridge," which is in the vicinity of the area, which contains government buildings and foreign embassies.

مراسل العربية: الصاروخ الثاني سقط قرب جسر الحارثية في محيط المنطقة الخضراء ببغداد #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW — العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) October 3, 2019

Reuters reports that an Iraqi soldier confirmed the explosion, but did not offer further information.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi issued a curfew in the city of Baghdad following the death of seven individuals and more than 400 injuries related to anti-government protests over the past two days.

Mahdi's statement called for "all vehicles and individuals are totally forbidden to move" from 05:00 local time onward, reported the BBC. Exemptions were made for travelers, ambulances, government employees and other special cases.

"We do not differentiate between protesters exercising their constitutional right to peaceful demonstration and our security forces who perform their duty to preserve the security of the protesters," the prime minister claimed in a Tuesday Facebook post.

A similar two-rocket strike occurred last Monday in Baghdad's Green Zone and another rocket struck near the US Embassy back in May.