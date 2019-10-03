Register
03 October 2019
    This file photo taken on February 11, 2019, shows an aerial view of the Elephant rock in the Ula desert near the northwestern Saudi town of al-Ula.

    ‘Tourists Will Love Our Kingdom’ – Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Russia

    Saudi Arabia is officially opening its doors to foreigners of any religion from 49 countries, including Russia. The Kingdom has started to issue tourist visas online and on arrival at airports. The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage said Riyadh expects a large tourist flow from Russia after the launch of its new visa system.

    "E-visas are issued for one year. Their owners will be able to visit the kingdom many times during the year, the period of stay for each visit should not exceed 90 days, and with multiple entries – no more than 180 days. The consular fee for a visa is 440 Saudi riyals, this is around $117 US dollars, and includes a health insurance fee. The fee is accepted by online payment", said Saudi Arabian ambassador to the Russian Federation Raid bin Khalid Krimli, noting that health insurance covers the entire stay in the kingdom.

    At the same time, the diplomat assured travellers that previously visiting countries such as Iran or Israel would not be an obstacle for tourists when applying for an e-visa.

    Tourists Will Love It

    The Saudi ambassador in Moscow noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is famous for its hospitality, adding that there is a particularly cherished tradition to meet a guest with dignity, to help him and to make his stay in the country as pleasant and joyful as possible.

    "Saudi Arabia has 5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites," noted Raid bin Khalid Krimli. "The length of the beaches is 3,800 km. It is bright and warm all year round. 2,600 km coastline is the Red Sea, the rest of the beaches are located on the Persian Gulf. There are 1,250 islands most of which are wild and undisturbed by man."

    The Saudi ambassador has invited investors to participate in the development of tourism in the kingdom, which has all the ingredients for success.

    Security in the kingdom is very high. Saudi Arabia is one of the calmest and most peaceful countries in the world. So tourists as well as millions of expats from around the world have nothing to fear there, said Krimli.

    Women

    Krimli noted that women over the age of 18 are welcome to come to the kingdom. Younger travellers should be accompanied by a guardian who is over 18 years old.

    "Clothing for public places should be modest. We have a clear dress code in our country for both our citizens and visitors. On private beaches, on the territory of private households, women are absolutely free in their choice of clothes. We respect the privacy of others," Krimli added.

    visas, tourism, Russia, Saudi Arabia
