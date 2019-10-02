Register
15:52 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, during their meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Russian President Putin Says No Evidence to Blame Iran for Attacks on Saudi Aramco

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2483
    Subscribe

    Following the 14 September attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, the US together with Saudi Arabia and several European countries accused Iran of being behind the attacks.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that there was no evidence to blame Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

    "We condemn this [attack], but we are against shifting the blame on Iran, as there is no evidence for that," Putin said when asked how he views the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

    The Russian president noted that those, those who orchestrated it did not reach their aims but merely negatively affected the global economy and consumers.

    "[Russia] condemns such actions no matter who stands behind them. This was a destructive action that resulted in serious consequences for the global energy market. However, I doubt that those who planned, organized and carried out the attack reached their aims," Putin said.

    Speaking further, the Russian president said that due to US sanctions, Iran wasn't able to realise its opportunities, adding that the sanctions were harmful to the global economy and energy industry.

    "Iran has an enormous potential, is a very large player on the global energy market, but, unfortunately, due to the sanctions policy of the US administration, Iran cannot fully realize its opportunities and, in my opinion, it is very harmful to the world economy in general, for the global energy industry, because it does not provide an opportunity to ensure stable operation of the sector," Putin said.

    At the same time, Mr Putin noted that Iran has a desire to normalise relations with Washington, though Tehran believes that it does not have equal conditions for dialogue with the United States.

    "Iran believes that it does not have equal conditions for this dialogue under sanction pressure. But it seems to me that Iran certainly has a desire to normalize the situation, including normalizing relations with the United States," Putin said, explaining why US and Iranian leaders did not meet the recent UN General Assembly in New York.

    When asked whether Rouhani would be ready to meet with Trump, Putin said it was better to ask them.

    "Our position is that dialogue is always better than any confrontation," he added.

    The president also cited meetings of Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a striking example of a strong-willed and very balanced, absolutely pragmatic decision aimed at normalizing tense relations between the two states.

    On 14 September, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its facilities after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.

    Following the attack, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia itself, the US, the UK and Germany blamed the attack on Iran.

    Later on, the Saudi Defence Ministry held a press conference last week to present what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks.

    Iran has denied all accusation, pointing out that the Yemeni Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.

    On Russia's 'Possible' Meddling in Future US Elections

    The Russian president, when asked about the possibility of Russia's interference in future US elections, said jokingly: "Highly likely."

    "Highly likely, we have already heard that. He [US Special Counsel Robert Mueller] did not find any evidence of our collusion with [US President Donald] Trump earlier but expressed fears that we could do this in the future. It is funny, or it would be funny if it was not so sad. Because everything we see now in the US domestic political sphere violates Russian-American relations," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

    According to Mr Putin, certain forces in the US are trying to use anti-Russia rhetoric to attack US President Donald Trump.

    "We see what is going on in the United States: [some forces] are using any pretexts to attack President Trump. Now that is Ukraine and all the wrangles linked to it - I mean, the relations with Ukraine and President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy ... That once again confirms that we had nothing with it [US political games] from the very beginning. They have just looked for pretexts to attack the elected president," Putin said.

    The Russian president, however, noted that Moscow was ready to work with any president, US citizens elect.

    "We will work with any partner, with any president the American people elects. If this is Mr. [Donald] Trump, then we will work with him, if not, then no," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

    On Monday, the US Treasury announced on its website that Washington imposed sanctions on two Russian nationals and three firms tied to an internet research agency over their alleged interference in the 2018 midterm elections.

    The United States has imposed sanctions against Russia for allegedly meddling in US elections in 2016 and 2018. This prompted an investigation into the ostensible Russian vote interference by special prosecutor and former FBI chief Robert Mueller.

    After two years of scrutiny, Mueller said that the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.

    Moscow has repeatedly refuted such allegations as groundless domestic political stunts designed to fuel anti-Russian hysteria.

    Tags:
    Hassan Rouhani, Iran, Saudi Aramco, Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse