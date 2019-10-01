Iraq Suspends Consulate Operations in Iranian City After Attack on Staff

Iraq's Foreign Ministry has temporarily suspended the operations of its consulate in Iran's northeastern city of Mashhad, following an attack on two of its employees, the ministry said.
"Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim has given the order to halt operations of the Iraqi consulate in Mashhad, following the attack on two Iraqi diplomats [in the city]," the ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said.
The ministry did not provide further details on the attack.
