Register
18:10 GMT +330 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Syria Bashar al-Assad (left) and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Hmeymim Air Base in Syria

    Russia's Counterterrorism Operation in Syria Four Years On: Key Facts to Know

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the counterterrorism operation the Russian Armed Forces carried out in Syria at the latter's request.

    The Syrian conflict, which began in March 2011, continues to this day. The Daesh* and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front), have been the most active extremist groups during the conflict.

    Since September 2014, an international coalition led by the United States has been attacking Daesh positions in Syria. However, the operation is being conducted without the approval of the UN Security Council or Damascus.

    By the fall of 2015, the situation in Syria was critical. As of September 30, 2015, only 8 percent of the country’s territory was under government control.

    On September 30, 2015, then-Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Sergei Ivanov said that Syrian President Bashar Assad had asked Moscow for military assistance. Russian President Vladimir Putin requested the upper house’s consent to deploy a military contingent abroad, and lawmakers unanimously voted in favor — air support for the Syrian government was declared the purpose of the military operation.

    That same day, an aircraft group was deployed to the Hmeimim air base near Latakia and, acting in accordance with Putin’s decision, launched high-precision strikes against Daesh ground targets in Syria. 

    A battle group featuring over 50 planes and helicopters began to carry out combat missions. This group consisted of Su-24M and Su-34 fighter-bombers, Tu-22M3 bombers, Su-25SM strike aircraft, Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters, Mi-24, and Mi-8AMTSH helicopters. Russia also began to use reconnaissance satellites and drones.

    In an effort to coordinate their anti-terror activities, Russia, Iraq, Iran and Syria established an information center in Baghdad. Its experts started gathering, processing, summarizing and analyzing data on the situation in the region. They also moved to quickly provide this data to the general staff of the countries participating in the center’s activities.

    A reinforced marine tactical battalion group was involved in guarding and defending the base. The Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force defended the base against possible airstrikes and also ensured the delivery of required supplies.

    On October 7, 2015, Russian warships joined the anti-terror operation and launched 26 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea. The missiles destroyed 11 terrorist targets.

    On November 17, 2015, Russia used its strategic bombers for the first time during an aerial operation carried out by Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers. This day will go down in history because Russia’s Tu-160 and Tu-95 bombers had never previously been used in combat.

    On November 24 of the same year, a Turkish F-16 aircraft downed a Russian Su-24 over Syrian territory, after which Putin ordered that the Russian air base in Syria be equipped with S-400 air defence systems.

    An S-400 air defence missile system at the Hmeymim airbase
    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    An S-400 air defence missile system at the Hmeymim airbase

    On December 8, 2015, Russia’s submerged Kilo-class Rostov-on-Don submarine launched its Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea for the first time and hit all designated targets.

    Initially, Russian warplanes hit enemy command centers, headquarters, communications facilities, weapons, ammunition and petroleum, fuel depots, and small plants manufacturing improvised explosive devices and car bombs for Daesh militants. Later, Russia refocused its efforts to deprive radical Islamists of their sources of revenue, hitting Daesh-controlled oil rigs, refineries and oil transportation facilities. Russian aircraft also started flying search-and-destroy missions against fuel trucks.

    These airstrikes resulted in militants starting to retreat and losing most of their frontline weapons and equipment. According to reconnaissance and intelligence reports, the terrorists changed their tactics, became more cautious and started resorting to camouflage more often.

    The Russian Aerospace Forces’ operation forced the opposition to enter into peace talks with Damascus in order to settle the crisis by political means.

    Talks, Ceasefire, Withdrawal

    Intra-Syrian talks began on January 29, 2016, in Geneva in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. On February 22 of the same year, Russia and the United States announced a ceasefire between Syrian government forces and the opposition’s paramilitary units. It did not involve IS or other groups listed as terrorist organizations by the security council.

    The ceasefire officially entered into force in the early hours of February 27, 2016. In order to monitor compliance, a coordination center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in the Syrian Arab Republic was established at the Hmeimim air base.

    One of the center’s main tasks was to facilitate the negotiation process on reconciliation between the government and opposition, with the exception of Daesh* and other terrorist organizations.

    The activities of the Russian Aerospace Forces were significantly curtailed following the ceasefire agreement.

    On March 14, 2016, Putin ordered Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to start withdrawing the Russian air group from Syria starting from the following day.

    Despite withdrawing the group from Syria, Russia did not renounce its obligations to supply the Syrian government with weapons and military equipment and to train military experts. The Hmeimim air base and the Russian Navy’s logistics support facility in Tartus continued their operations.

    On December 29, 2016, Putin announced the signing of three important documents. The first stipulated a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the armed opposition in Syria, the second listed various measures to be used to monitor the ceasefire regime, and the third noted a readiness to launch talks on the Syrian peace settlement.

    These documents were the result of two-month Turkish-mediated talks between the Russian Defence Ministry, leaders of the moderate Syrian opposition groups, and Damascus.

    A total of seven groups that were the core of the armed opposition, including some 60,000 militants, signed ceasefire agreements.

    The ceasefire entered into force across the country at midnight on December 30, 2016, with Russia, Turkey and Iran acting as its guarantors.

    On November 21, 2017, Putin said at a meeting with Assad in Russia’s resort city of Sochi that the operation against militants in Syria was coming to an end. In turn, Assad said that the efforts of the Russian army had contributed to the preservation of Syrian statehood.

    On December 6, 2017, Putin said that the Daesh had been completely defeated on both banks of the Euphrates river in Syria. Russia’s General Staff issued a similar statement.

    On December 11 of the same year, Putin ordered the withdrawal of a significant number of troops to begin. It was announced that Hmeymim air base and the facility in Tartus would be used on a full-time basis.

    September 17, 2018, a Russian Il-20 was downed in 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) off the Mediterranean coast when it was on its way back to the Hmeymim air base. At the same time, four Israeli F-16 jets carried out attacks on Syrian targets in Latakia. As Russian Defence Ministry stated, the Israeli jets used the Russian one as a shield against the Syrian air defence. The Il-20 was shot down by an S-200 missile.

    Foreign journalists at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria
    © Photo: Facebook/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Foreign journalists at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria

    Afterward, Moscow announced plans to equip the Syrian air defence forces’ command posts with automatic control systems, which had previously only been possessed by Russia, in order to carry out radio-electronic suppression of satellite navigation, airborne radars, and combat communications systems of aircraft, attacking Syrian targets. Moscow also planned to deliver advanced S-300 air defence systems to Syria.

    In early October 2018, Shoigu announced that four launchers had been deployed to Syria to protect Russian military personnel from airstrikes, and that the local military would be trained for three months to operate them.

    By the end of 2018, the main group of the Russian Air Force was withdrawn from Syria, along with equipment and weapons that were not part of Hmeymim and Tartus bases.

    Results From Operation

    According to the Russian Defence Ministry, during the operation in Syria, over 63,000 Russian military personnel, including 434 generals and about 26,000 officers, gained combat experience in Syria, while 231 types of modern and modernized weapons were tested.

    Production for 12 types of prospective Russian weapons was halted after tests for them during the counterterrorism operation in Syria proved to be unsuccessful, while another 300 types were upgraded.

    The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out over 40,000 missions, including over 21,000 sorties at night, while the Russian Navy carried out 189 campaigns using 86 ships, 14 submarines and 83 other vessels.

    Notably, the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier was used for the first time on November 15, 2016.

    About 122,000 terrorist targets were destroyed; over 87,500 militants were killed; 1,411 settlements, including key cities, were liberated; and all major communications were unblocked during combat operations.

    The counterterrorism operation led to Syrian government troops recovering 96.5 percent of their territory — they only controlled 8 percent at the start of the conflict.

    Russia's Continued Support

    Currently, the Russian aviation unit and Navy logistics base are operating at the Hmeymim air base and in Tartus, respectively. According to Shoigu, their composition is standard, and the number is comparable to those at military bases operating in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria in this handout picture posted on SANA on June 27, 2017, Syria.
    © REUTERS / SANA
    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria in this handout picture posted on SANA on June 27, 2017, Syria.

    In addition, military advisers, special operations forces, members of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation and the military police continue to fulfill their tasks in Syria.

    Russia has reduced its air operations in Syria to the minimum required to conduct combat training and reconnaissance.

    A large-scale program to restore peace and assist refugees in returning home was launched. Interdepartmental coordination headquarters were created to coordinate this work in Russia, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan. In coordination with authorized international organizations, they resolve issues related to the return of refugees and provide them with everything they need.

    Thanks to Russia's efforts, conditions for resuming the activities of UN peacekeeping forces deployed to the Golan Heights, the contested area between Syria and Israel, in accordance with UN Security Council’s Resolution 350 were created.

    Syrian peace settlement talks are held in two cities, Geneva and Nur-Sultan. To date, there have been 13 rounds of negotiations in the Astana format (the Kazakh capital Astana was renamed to Nur-Sultan in late March 2019, but the name of the talks remained unchanged), which were conducted at the initiative of Russia, Iran, and Turkey. Either others were held in the Geneva format under the auspices of the United Nations. A special meeting was held in Vienna in January 2018.

    The Syrian National Dialogue Congress was held in Sochi on January 30, 2018, and became the first attempt since the beginning of the conflict to bring together a large number of participants at one meeting site. The decision to create a constitutional commission, which will operate in Geneva, was the main result of the congress.

    Syrian settlement is also being discussed by the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey at trilateral summits. The heads of state have already held five such meetings and agreed on specific measures to be used to improve the humanitarian situation and intensify the political process in the country.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Syrian Kurdish Militants Forcibly Recruit 300 Hasakah Residents – Reports
    Tags:
    Counterterrorism, Syria, Russia, Hmeymim airbase
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse