Arab Coalition Says Houthis Used Civilian Facility to Fire Missile – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Houthi rebels used civilian infrastructure to launch a ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia on Sunday, which fell in northern Yemen, the Arab coalition spokesman was cited as saying by Saudi state media.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki accused the Houthi militants of violating international laws by firing missiles indiscriminately and vowed that their ballistic capabilities would be destroyed.

Houthis claimed on Saturday that they had seized thousands of Saudi military personnel near Yemen's northern border in what their command described as the largest military operation since the war began five years ago. According to the militants, they captured several officers and "hundreds of vehicles" from the kingdom's forces.

© AP Photo / Arab 24 This Saturday, June 16, 2018 file still image taken from video provided by Arab 24 shows Saudi-led forces gathering to retake the international airport of Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida from the Shiite Houthi rebels.

Media previously suggested that the movement and Riyadh had agreed to a ceasefire in several areas of the country, but the Houthis have denied those reports.

The news come amid escalation in the region, caused by a drone attack on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities. Houthis claimed responsibility for the strike, but Riyadh has accused Iran of standing behind the incident. The United States, France, Great Britain, and Germany also accused Theran of orchestrating the attack.

Houthis, officially known as the Ansar Allah movement, fight against the Saudi-led coalition, which supports President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi - their rival in the Yemeni civil war. The coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.