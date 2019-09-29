Saudi King's Bodyguard Shot Dead in 'Dispute' - State Media

The details of the altercation haven't been released yet, as the Saudi authorities have yet to comment on the incident, which occurred in Jiddah.

A prominent bodyguard to King Salman, Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham, has been shot and killed in the Red Sea city of Jiddah in what authorities referred to as a personal dispute, Saudi state television reported.

Al-Fagham was "the bodyguard of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques," the honorific given to Saudi kings, as stated in a one-sentence tweet posted by a state television channel. The post spawned comments with Saudis' condolences for al-Fagham, with netizens publishing pictures of him similarly guarding late King Abdullah.

The best bodyguard al-Fagham, the bodyguard of King Salman, was killed in his friend's house in Jeddah.

اللهم اغفر لعبدك #عبدالعزيز_الفغم وارحمه وتجاوز عنه واجعل مأواه جنات النعيم pic.twitter.com/b3VDntIcKX — ☆AlHoussein sacko☆ (@AlhousseinSacko) September 29, 2019

It's a sad day in #Saudi

One of our heroes has passed away today.. Major General Abdulaziz Al-Fagham, the protector of the Kings.. the whole Kingdom loves him.



May you rest in peace#عبدالعزيز_الفغم pic.twitter.com/g0ynUfkEgr — نورة الشلهوب 🇸🇦 (@NorahShalhoub) September 29, 2019

The details haven't so far been revealed, as the country's Interior Ministry has yet to comment on the matter.