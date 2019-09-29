Saudi King's Bodyguard Shot Dead in 'Dispute' - State Media

A prominent bodyguard to King Salman, Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham, has been shot and killed in the Red Sea city of Jiddah in what authorities referred to as a personal dispute, Saudi state television reported.
Al-Fagham was "the bodyguard of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques," the honorific given to Saudi kings, as stated in a one-sentence tweet posted by a state television channel. The post spawned comments with Saudis' condolences for al-Fagham, with netizens publishing pictures of him similarly guarding late King Abdullah.
The best bodyguard al-Fagham, the bodyguard of King Salman, was killed in his friend's house in Jeddah.— ☆AlHoussein sacko☆ (@AlhousseinSacko) September 29, 2019
اللهم اغفر لعبدك #عبدالعزيز_الفغم وارحمه وتجاوز عنه واجعل مأواه جنات النعيم pic.twitter.com/b3VDntIcKX
It's a sad day in #Saudi— نورة الشلهوب 🇸🇦 (@NorahShalhoub) September 29, 2019
One of our heroes has passed away today.. Major General Abdulaziz Al-Fagham, the protector of the Kings.. the whole Kingdom loves him.
May you rest in peace#عبدالعزيز_الفغم pic.twitter.com/g0ynUfkEgr
The details haven't so far been revealed, as the country's Interior Ministry has yet to comment on the matter.
All comments
Show new comments (0)