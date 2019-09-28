Projectile Likely Misfired From Egypt Hits Building in Israeli Border Settlement - IDF

TEL AVIV, September 28 (Sputnik) - A mortar shell, which was likely misfired from Egypt during a counterterrorism operation in the Sinai Peninsula, has fallen in an Israeli border settlement, damaging a building, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"This morning, in the settlement of Bnei Netzarim, a fallen projectile, which damaged a car and a building, was located. No casualties. Most likely, the projectile in question was misfired from the territory of Egypt", the IDF wrote on Twitter.

​Air sirens did not go off.

According to Israeli media, the projectile could have been accidentally fired toward Israel during clashes between the Egyptian army and terrorist groups in the north of the Sinai Peninsula.

The reports come after Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanoa stated that a delegation from Egypt arrived on 8 September in the Gaza Strip to mediate the reduction of tensions between the Hamas movement ruling the enclave and Israel.

In late August, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing Egyptian officials, that Cairo had threatened with suspending its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas if the latter continued shelling Israeli territory.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel. At the same time, Palestinians are protesting against the Israeli reluctance to recognise the Palestinian Authority as a separate political entity.

Egypt has long been trying to mediate the conflict between Israel and the Gaza strip and even got them to sign agreements on deescalation and ceasefire, sporadic aggression acts between the sides continue to occur.