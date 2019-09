KABUL (Sputnik) - Nationals of Afghanistan vote on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots. However, the election process was repeatedly disrupted by the attacks launched by the Taliban group which vowed to disrupt the vote.

A child died while nine people were injured in missile attacks in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan.

At least 10 missiles were fired at the city of Lashkar Gah and Gereshk town in the province.

In the meantime, local authorities have not officially confirmed the casualties.

The Taliban said on Saturday morning that the group had blocked access to polling stations in some provinces and attacked some centres.

