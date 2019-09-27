Rouhani Slams US-Saudi 'Conspiracy' for Accusing Iran of Being Behind Saudi Aramco Attacks

Following the attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, Saudi Arabia together with the US and several European countries have accused Iran of being behind the act, though the Yemein Houthi movement had claimed full responsibility.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed on Friday what he calls a "US-Saudi plot" aimed at blaming the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities on Tehran.

"This plot, staged by the United States, Saudi Arabia and a range of other countries, has faded significantly after the explanations," Rouhani said, as broadcast by Iranian television.

The senior official also noted that Tehran was ready to sit down for talks with the US on a nuclear deal as soon as Washington lifts sanctions.

"We have said openly that we are ready for negotiations, but not amid sanctions and pressure. I've been asked, when are you ready to do it, and I have answered that I'm ready to take part in a 5+1 meeting even in just one hour, but a proper atmosphere should be created prior to that," Rouhani said, as aired by Iranian broadcasters.

On 20 September, the Trump administration imposed new economic sanctions against Iran, targeting its central bank and its sovereign wealth fund.

The move came in response to the 14 September attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities that caused major fires and partially disrupted the country's oil production, affecting global oil prices.

Following the attack, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia itself, the US, the UK and Germany blamed the attack on Iran.

Later on, the Saudi Defence Ministry held a press conference last week to present what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks.

Iran has denied all accusation, pointing out that the Yemeni Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.