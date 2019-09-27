UK-Flagged Oil Tanker Stena Impero Departs From Iran's Bandar Abbas Port - Report

Spokesman for Iranian government Ali Rabiei said earlier that Tehran had completed the legal procedures necessary for releasing the tanker Stena Impero.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on 19 July over an alleged violation of international maritime rules.

The move came after Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker had been seized by Gibraltar and UK marines over an alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions. Iran's tanker was released on 19 August after Gibraltar reportedly received assurances that the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.

Seven out of 23 crew members of the impounded Stena Impero have already been released.

