Women Make Up 20% of Syrian Constitutional Committee - List of Members

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Constitutional Committee, whose establishment was officially announced on 23 September by UN General-Secretary, includes at least 30 women among its 150 members, according to the list.

The Syrian government and opposition, and civil society are represented equally within the body, which will be tasked with reviewing the Syrian constitution.

"I hope I will be strong enough to perform this important role", one of the committee's members, Mais Krydee, stated.

Sputnik obtained the final list of the committee members and found at least 30 women among them.

Civil Society

1. Hadia Qaouqji – head of “Damascus Lovers” NGO, office on Istanbul

2. Hala Naum Nahma

3. Essam Al Takruri, Syrian academic and poet, PhD in public law, Sorbonne University

4. Daham Ahmad Al Hadi

5. Iman Shahoud – judge, president of Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Victims of the Syrian Revolution (ADVR)

6. Essam Al Zaibak - President of the Crafts' Union in Damascus

7. Hazem Fasih Al Ashi - Founding partner in Osool Securities Brokerage Company in Syria

8. Dursin Hussein Al Uskan

9. Insaf Hamad, a member of the Syrian Women's Advisory Board

10. Inam Ibrahim Niuf

11. Jafia Ali, head of Syrian Organization for Persons with Special Needs

12. Ibrahim Al Diraji

13. Bahajat Hajar – executive director of Local Administration Councils Unit LACU

14. George Elias Chamoun

15. Hassan Haitham Mohamed Mahrous Hassan

16. Aboud El Serag - Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Damascus, an international expert at the League of the Arab States and the United Nations

17. Ahmed Talib Kurdi - Rights activist, a former member of the Council of Committees for the Defense of Democratic Freedoms and Human Rights in Syria

18. Abd Al Ahad Saman Khaju

19. Raba Abd Al Masih Mirza - President of the Syrian Civil Society

20. Ali Mohammed Asad

21. Ali Ahmad Abbas

22. Ans Gassan Zaria

23. Sabir Ali Bulul

24. Jamana Qudur

25. Khalid Udwan Al Halu

26. Mohammed Gassan Al Qila

27. Mohammed Mahir Qibaqibi

28. Suleiman Abdullah Al Qirfan

29. Mais Krydee - Syrian Democratic Front

30. Samira Moubayed - Syrian Christians for Peace

31. Sonya Mohammed Said Al Halbi

32. Somer Manir Salih

33. Samr George Al Diyub

34. Rifa Samia

35. Omar Abdulaziz Hallaj - architect and development consultant, served as the CEO of the Syria Trust for Development, a non-governmental foundation providing a framework for a variety of community-based developmental initiatives in Syria

36. Raghda Zaidan

37. Sabah Al Halaq

38. Rasha Younes Lahalah

39. Mosa Khalil Mitri

40. Nail Gerges

41. Mana Jindi

42. Mana Fadallah Ubeid

43. Mana Esbiro Salum

44. Mamduh Al Tihan

45. Mana Khaiti

46. Mazen Ghariba

47. Mazen Darwish – Syrian lawyer, president of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (CMFE)

48. Elaph Yassin, founder of the orphanage that cares for Syrian children “Karim Home”

49. Mohammed Kheir Ayub

50. Faiq Hawayja

Opposition

1. Ibrahim Al-Jabbawi - Head of the Information Office of the opposition negotiating body SNC, dissident brigadier

2. Ahmed al-Ahmar – Cairo platform of opposition

3. Ahmad Al-Sayed

4. Ahmed al-Asrawi - National Coordinating Body (NCB) (also SNC)

5. Ahmed Tomah – SNC

6. Adwan Hashweh

7. Elias Mafraj

8. Anas al-Abdah - head of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces

9. Badr Jamous - Vice President of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces

10. Bassma Kodmani – SNC, former spokeswoman of Syrian National Transitional Council, co-founder of think tank the Arab Reform Initiative

11. Bashar Al-Haj Ali

12. Bashar Al-Zoubi – Free Syrian Army, Southern Front

13. Jibre’al Kouriyah

14. Jamal Suleiman – head of Cairo platform

15. Hassan Al-Hariri

16. Hassan Abed

17. Hawas Sadoun, a Kurdish member of a Syrian opposition coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces

18. Dima Moussa - lawyer, vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces

19. Riyadh Al-Hassan

20. Zahra Mohammad

21. Sami Beitinjaneh – Moscow platform

22. Safwan Akash - SNC

23. Tariq al-Kurdi - SNC

24. Abdel-Lahad Istayfawa

25. Abdel-Bassit Al-Ways

26. Abdel-Hamid Mohammad Wafa’ Rishah

27. Abdel-Rashid Barakat

28. Aroub Al-Masri

29. Uthtar Mahmoud

30. Ammar Al-Nahlas

31. Awad al-Ali – defected officer, minister of defence in the ‘government in exile’

32. Firas Khalidi – Cairo platform

33. Kassem Darwish – Cairo platform

34. Mohammad Al-Saadi

35. Mohammad Rashid - spokesman for the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group

36. Mohammad Ali Al-Sabbagh

37. Mohammad Nouri Ahmad

38. Mahmoud ‘Attour

39. Marah Al-Baqa’i

40. Mohannad Dlykan – Moscow platform

41. Nibras Al-Fadel – was at Riyadh conference of opposition

42. Hadi al-Bahra - a member of the Syrian opposition movement, former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition

43. Hanadi Abu Arab – SNC

44. Haytham Rahmeh – Free Syrian Army

45. Yasser al-Khamees

46. Yasser al-Farhan - a member of Political Committee of National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionaries Forces

47. Yahya Aridi – SNC spokesman

48. Yahya Aziz - National Co-ordination Committee for Democratic Change

49. Yusuf Suleiman

50. Yusuf Kadura

Government

1. Amal Fouad Yaziji

2. Ayman Yahya Hamdan

3. Ayhab Shibli Hamed

4. Ahmad Fareq Mohammad ‘Arnous

5. Ahmad Kuzbari – a member of parliament – attended Sochi

6. Ashwaq Ayoub ‘Abbas – university of Damascus, attended Sochi

7. Amjad Yasseen Issa – attended Sochi

8. Anissa Ibrahim Abboud

9. Ayham Abdel-Rahman Al-Hourani

10. Bashir Suleiman Al-Halbouni

11. Turki Aziz Hassan

12. Jaziya Abdel-Sheikh Ali

13. Jansit Kazan – attended Sochi

14. Jamal ‘Abdel-Razzaq Qadri

15. Jamilah Muslim Al-Sharbaji

16. Hassan Abdullah Al-Atrash

17. Hussein Fawzi Farhou

18. Khaled Khaz’al Khaz’al – attended Sochi

19. Khaled Moussa Al-‘Abboud

20. Dareen ‘Abdel-Salaam Suleiman – attended Sochi

21. Ra’eda Yasseen Waqaf

22. Radwan Ibrahim Mustafa – attended Sochi

23. Riyadh Ali Tawouz

24. Raymoun Sabri Hilal

25. Sa’ad ‘Abdel-Wahid Nahili

26. Shireen ‘Abdel-‘Aziz Al-Yousef

27. Safwan Mohammad Al-Qarbi

28. Taleb Mohamad Qadi Ameen

29. Tareq ‘Abdel-Al-Majid Qoutrush – attended Sochi

30. ‘Abdel-Qader ‘Umar Qablan

31. ‘Abdel-Qader Mohammad Sha’aban ‘Azouz

32. ‘Abdullah Mohammad Al-Sayyed

33. ‘Issa Madallah Al-‘Mikhoul

34. Ghassan Suleiman ‘Abbas

35. Fahd Ahmad Al-‘Adawi

36. Mohammad Akram Mohammad Tayseer Al-‘Ajlani – attended Sochi

37. Mohammad Bara’a Ahmad Rashid Qaterji

38. Mohammad Khayr Ahmad Al-‘Akkam

39. Mohammad Khayr Firas Kinbaher

40. Mohammad ‘Issam Ahmad Hazimi

41. Mohammad ‘Alaa’ Mohammad MahjoubAl-Tinawi

42. Mohammad Maher ‘Abdullah Al-‘Albi

43. Mohammad Maher Mahmoud Qabaqibi – attended Sochi

44. Maha Mohammad ‘Ali Al-Ajili

45. Moussa Elias ‘Abdel-Nour

46. Muad Mohammad Nasser – attended Sochi

47. Nizal Sadiq Sidqani

48. Nazar Ali Al-Skief – attended Sochi

49. Noura Mardirous Arisiyan

50. Hisham Hassan Al-Taas

Female participants from the civil society include Iman Shahoud, a judge and the president of the Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Victims of the Syrian Revolution; Insaf Hamad, a member of the Syrian Women's Advisory Board; Jafia Ali, head of the Syrian Organization for Persons with Special Needs; Raba Abd Al Masih Mirza, President of the Syrian Civil Society; Mais Krydee from the Syrian Democratic Front; and Elaph Yassin, the founder of the Karim Home orphanage for Syrian children.

Among the women representing opposition are Bassma Kodmani, former spokeswoman of the Syrian National Transitional Council and co-founder of think tank Arab Reform Initiative; Dima Moussa, a lawyer and the vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces; and Hanadi Abu Arab from the Syrian Negotiation Commission.

Members of parliament Ashwaq Abbas and Jansit Kazan, who attended the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi, which is where the idea for the constitutional committee was created, are among the members representing the government.

Syrian Constitutional Committee Includes Few Members of Sochi Opposition

The final composition of the Syrian Constitutional Committee almost does not include members of moderate opposition who attended the Congress of National Dialogue in Russia's Sochi early last year, Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, stated.

"So, apparently, there is almost nobody from the so-called Sochi opposition, from those who attended the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, on the list from civil society or on the list from the opposition", Afandi said, commenting on the full list obtained by Sputnik.

The politician believes that it was a very smart step initiated by Russia because otherwise, moderate opposition members would basically create the "third front" in the committee.

"There would be two opposition fronts competing – moderate and more radical, apart from the front of the government. That would really complicate the work of the committee. Apparently, Russia did not want that, and it was a wise decision", he explained.

The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The 150-member panel will be tasked with drafting reforms to Syria's constitution.

On 24 September, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that the inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva had been set for 30 October. A day after that, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen stated that the head of the committee had been chosen but did not disclose the name.