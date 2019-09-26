Register
22:50 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nasr al-Hariri (R), Head of the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC) opposition group attends a meeting with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (2ndL) prior to a round of negotiation, during the Intra Syria talks in Geneva. (File)

    Women Make Up 20% of Syrian Constitutional Committee - List of Members

    © AFP 2019 / DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Constitutional Committee, whose establishment was officially announced on 23 September by UN General-Secretary, includes at least 30 women among its 150 members, according to the list.

    The Syrian government and opposition, and civil society are represented equally within the body, which will be tasked with reviewing the Syrian constitution.

    "I hope I will be strong enough to perform this important role", one of the committee's members, Mais Krydee, stated.

    Sputnik obtained the final list of the committee members and found at least 30 women among them.

    Civil Society

    1. Hadia Qaouqji – head of “Damascus Lovers” NGO, office on Istanbul
    2. Hala Naum Nahma
    3. Essam Al Takruri, Syrian academic and poet, PhD in public law, Sorbonne University
    4. Daham Ahmad Al Hadi
    5. Iman Shahoud – judge, president of Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Victims of the Syrian Revolution (ADVR)
    6. Essam Al Zaibak - President of the Crafts' Union in Damascus
    7. Hazem Fasih Al Ashi - Founding partner in Osool Securities Brokerage Company in Syria
    8. Dursin Hussein Al Uskan
    9. Insaf Hamad, a member of the Syrian Women's Advisory Board
    10. Inam Ibrahim Niuf
    11. Jafia Ali, head of Syrian Organization for Persons with Special Needs
    12. Ibrahim Al Diraji
    13. Bahajat Hajar – executive director of Local Administration Councils Unit LACU
    14. George Elias Chamoun
    15. Hassan Haitham Mohamed Mahrous Hassan
    16. Aboud El Serag - Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Damascus, an international expert at the League of the Arab States and the United Nations
    17. Ahmed Talib Kurdi - Rights activist, a former member of the Council of Committees for the Defense of Democratic Freedoms and Human Rights in Syria
    18. Abd Al Ahad Saman Khaju
    19. Raba Abd Al Masih Mirza - President of the Syrian Civil Society
    20. Ali Mohammed Asad
    21. Ali Ahmad Abbas
    22. Ans Gassan Zaria
    23. Sabir Ali Bulul
    24. Jamana Qudur
    25. Khalid Udwan Al Halu
    26. Mohammed Gassan Al Qila
    27. Mohammed Mahir Qibaqibi
    28. Suleiman Abdullah Al Qirfan
    29. Mais Krydee - Syrian Democratic Front
    30. Samira Moubayed - Syrian Christians for Peace
    31. Sonya Mohammed Said Al Halbi
    32. Somer Manir Salih
    33. Samr George Al Diyub
    34. Rifa Samia
    35. Omar Abdulaziz Hallaj - architect and development consultant, served as the CEO of the Syria Trust for Development, a non-governmental foundation providing a framework for a variety of community-based developmental initiatives in Syria
    36. Raghda Zaidan
    37. Sabah Al Halaq
    38. Rasha Younes Lahalah
    39. Mosa Khalil Mitri
    40. Nail Gerges
    41. Mana Jindi
    42. Mana Fadallah Ubeid
    43. Mana Esbiro Salum
    44. Mamduh Al Tihan
    45. Mana Khaiti
    46. Mazen Ghariba
    47. Mazen Darwish – Syrian lawyer, president of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (CMFE)
    48. Elaph Yassin, founder of the orphanage that cares for Syrian children “Karim Home”
    49. Mohammed Kheir Ayub
    50. Faiq Hawayja

    Opposition

    1. Ibrahim Al-Jabbawi - Head of the Information Office of the opposition negotiating body SNC, dissident brigadier
    2. Ahmed al-Ahmar – Cairo platform of opposition
    3. Ahmad Al-Sayed
    4. Ahmed al-Asrawi - National Coordinating Body (NCB) (also SNC)
    5. Ahmed Tomah – SNC
    6. Adwan Hashweh
    7. Elias Mafraj
    8. Anas al-Abdah - head of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces
    9. Badr Jamous - Vice President of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces
    10. Bassma Kodmani – SNC, former spokeswoman of Syrian National Transitional Council, co-founder of think tank the Arab Reform Initiative
    11. Bashar Al-Haj Ali
    12. Bashar Al-Zoubi – Free Syrian Army, Southern Front
    13. Jibre’al Kouriyah
    14. Jamal Suleiman – head of Cairo platform
    15. Hassan Al-Hariri
    16. Hassan Abed
    17. Hawas Sadoun, a Kurdish member of a Syrian opposition coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces
    18. Dima Moussa - lawyer, vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces
    19. Riyadh Al-Hassan
    20. Zahra Mohammad
    21. Sami Beitinjaneh – Moscow platform
    22. Safwan Akash - SNC
    23. Tariq al-Kurdi - SNC
    24. Abdel-Lahad Istayfawa
    25. Abdel-Bassit Al-Ways
    26. Abdel-Hamid Mohammad Wafa’ Rishah
    27. Abdel-Rashid Barakat
    28. Aroub Al-Masri
    29. Uthtar Mahmoud
    30. Ammar Al-Nahlas
    31. Awad al-Ali – defected officer, minister of defence in the ‘government in exile’
    32. Firas Khalidi – Cairo platform
    33. Kassem Darwish – Cairo platform
    34. Mohammad Al-Saadi
    35. Mohammad Rashid - spokesman for the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group
    36. Mohammad Ali Al-Sabbagh
    37. Mohammad Nouri Ahmad
    38. Mahmoud ‘Attour
    39. Marah Al-Baqa’i
    40. Mohannad Dlykan – Moscow platform
    41. Nibras Al-Fadel – was at Riyadh conference of opposition
    42. Hadi al-Bahra - a member of the Syrian opposition movement, former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition
    43. Hanadi Abu Arab – SNC
    44. Haytham Rahmeh – Free Syrian Army
    45. Yasser al-Khamees
    46. Yasser al-Farhan - a member of Political Committee of National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionaries Forces
    47. Yahya Aridi – SNC spokesman
    48. Yahya Aziz - National Co-ordination Committee for Democratic Change
    49. Yusuf Suleiman
    50. Yusuf Kadura

    Government

    1. Amal Fouad Yaziji
    2. Ayman Yahya Hamdan
    3. Ayhab Shibli Hamed
    4. Ahmad Fareq Mohammad ‘Arnous
    5. Ahmad Kuzbari – a member of parliament – attended Sochi
    6. Ashwaq Ayoub ‘Abbas – university of Damascus, attended Sochi
    7. Amjad Yasseen Issa – attended Sochi
    8. Anissa Ibrahim Abboud
    9. Ayham Abdel-Rahman Al-Hourani
    10. Bashir Suleiman Al-Halbouni
    11. Turki Aziz Hassan
    12. Jaziya Abdel-Sheikh Ali
    13. Jansit Kazan – attended Sochi
    14. Jamal ‘Abdel-Razzaq Qadri
    15. Jamilah Muslim Al-Sharbaji
    16. Hassan Abdullah Al-Atrash
    17. Hussein Fawzi Farhou
    18. Khaled Khaz’al Khaz’al – attended Sochi
    19. Khaled Moussa Al-‘Abboud
    20. Dareen ‘Abdel-Salaam Suleiman – attended Sochi
    21. Ra’eda Yasseen Waqaf
    22. Radwan Ibrahim Mustafa – attended Sochi
    23. Riyadh Ali Tawouz
    24. Raymoun Sabri Hilal
    25. Sa’ad ‘Abdel-Wahid Nahili
    26. Shireen ‘Abdel-‘Aziz Al-Yousef
    27. Safwan Mohammad Al-Qarbi
    28. Taleb Mohamad Qadi Ameen
    29. Tareq ‘Abdel-Al-Majid Qoutrush – attended Sochi
    30. ‘Abdel-Qader ‘Umar Qablan
    31. ‘Abdel-Qader Mohammad Sha’aban ‘Azouz
    32. ‘Abdullah Mohammad Al-Sayyed
    33. ‘Issa Madallah Al-‘Mikhoul
    34. Ghassan Suleiman ‘Abbas
    35. Fahd Ahmad Al-‘Adawi
    36. Mohammad Akram Mohammad Tayseer Al-‘Ajlani – attended Sochi
    37. Mohammad Bara’a Ahmad Rashid Qaterji
    38. Mohammad Khayr Ahmad Al-‘Akkam
    39. Mohammad Khayr Firas Kinbaher
    40. Mohammad ‘Issam Ahmad Hazimi
    41. Mohammad ‘Alaa’ Mohammad MahjoubAl-Tinawi
    42. Mohammad Maher ‘Abdullah Al-‘Albi
    43. Mohammad Maher Mahmoud Qabaqibi – attended Sochi
    44. Maha Mohammad ‘Ali Al-Ajili
    45. Moussa Elias ‘Abdel-Nour
    46. Muad Mohammad Nasser – attended Sochi
    47. Nizal Sadiq Sidqani
    48. Nazar Ali Al-Skief – attended Sochi
    49. Noura Mardirous Arisiyan
    50. Hisham Hassan Al-Taas

    Female participants from the civil society include Iman Shahoud, a judge and the president of the Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Victims of the Syrian Revolution; Insaf Hamad, a member of the Syrian Women's Advisory Board; Jafia Ali, head of the Syrian Organization for Persons with Special Needs; Raba Abd Al Masih Mirza, President of the Syrian Civil Society; Mais Krydee from the Syrian Democratic Front; and Elaph Yassin, the founder of the Karim Home orphanage for Syrian children.

    Among the women representing opposition are Bassma Kodmani, former spokeswoman of the Syrian National Transitional Council and co-founder of think tank Arab Reform Initiative; Dima Moussa, a lawyer and the vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces; and Hanadi Abu Arab from the Syrian Negotiation Commission.

    Members of parliament Ashwaq Abbas and Jansit Kazan, who attended the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi, which is where the idea for the constitutional committee was created, are among the members representing the government.

    Syrian Constitutional Committee Includes Few Members of Sochi Opposition

    The final composition of the Syrian Constitutional Committee almost does not include members of moderate opposition who attended the Congress of National Dialogue in Russia's Sochi early last year, Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, stated.

    "So, apparently, there is almost nobody from the so-called Sochi opposition, from those who attended the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, on the list from civil society or on the list from the opposition", Afandi said, commenting on the full list obtained by Sputnik.

    The politician believes that it was a very smart step initiated by Russia because otherwise, moderate opposition members would basically create the "third front" in the committee.

    "There would be two opposition fronts competing – moderate and more radical, apart from the front of the government. That would really complicate the work of the committee. Apparently, Russia did not want that, and it was a wise decision", he explained.

    The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The 150-member panel will be tasked with drafting reforms to Syria's constitution.

    On 24 September, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that the inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva had been set for 30 October. A day after that, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen stated that the head of the committee had been chosen but did not disclose the name.

    Tags:
    members, list, Syrian Constitutional Committee, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse