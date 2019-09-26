Women Make Up 20% of Syrian Constitutional Committee - List of Members

The Syrian government and opposition, and civil society are represented equally within the body, which will be tasked with reviewing the Syrian constitution.
"I hope I will be strong enough to perform this important role", one of the committee's members, Mais Krydee, stated.
Sputnik obtained the final list of the committee members and found at least 30 women among them.
Civil Society
1. Hadia Qaouqji – head of “Damascus Lovers” NGO, office on Istanbul
2. Hala Naum Nahma
3. Essam Al Takruri, Syrian academic and poet, PhD in public law, Sorbonne University
4. Daham Ahmad Al Hadi
5. Iman Shahoud – judge, president of Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Victims of the Syrian Revolution (ADVR)
6. Essam Al Zaibak - President of the Crafts' Union in Damascus
7. Hazem Fasih Al Ashi - Founding partner in Osool Securities Brokerage Company in Syria
8. Dursin Hussein Al Uskan
9. Insaf Hamad, a member of the Syrian Women's Advisory Board
10. Inam Ibrahim Niuf
11. Jafia Ali, head of Syrian Organization for Persons with Special Needs
12. Ibrahim Al Diraji
13. Bahajat Hajar – executive director of Local Administration Councils Unit LACU
14. George Elias Chamoun
15. Hassan Haitham Mohamed Mahrous Hassan
16. Aboud El Serag - Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Damascus, an international expert at the League of the Arab States and the United Nations
17. Ahmed Talib Kurdi - Rights activist, a former member of the Council of Committees for the Defense of Democratic Freedoms and Human Rights in Syria
18. Abd Al Ahad Saman Khaju
19. Raba Abd Al Masih Mirza - President of the Syrian Civil Society
20. Ali Mohammed Asad
21. Ali Ahmad Abbas
22. Ans Gassan Zaria
23. Sabir Ali Bulul
24. Jamana Qudur
25. Khalid Udwan Al Halu
26. Mohammed Gassan Al Qila
27. Mohammed Mahir Qibaqibi
28. Suleiman Abdullah Al Qirfan
29. Mais Krydee - Syrian Democratic Front
30. Samira Moubayed - Syrian Christians for Peace
31. Sonya Mohammed Said Al Halbi
32. Somer Manir Salih
33. Samr George Al Diyub
34. Rifa Samia
35. Omar Abdulaziz Hallaj - architect and development consultant, served as the CEO of the Syria Trust for Development, a non-governmental foundation providing a framework for a variety of community-based developmental initiatives in Syria
36. Raghda Zaidan
37. Sabah Al Halaq
38. Rasha Younes Lahalah
39. Mosa Khalil Mitri
40. Nail Gerges
41. Mana Jindi
42. Mana Fadallah Ubeid
43. Mana Esbiro Salum
44. Mamduh Al Tihan
45. Mana Khaiti
46. Mazen Ghariba
47. Mazen Darwish – Syrian lawyer, president of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (CMFE)
48. Elaph Yassin, founder of the orphanage that cares for Syrian children “Karim Home”
49. Mohammed Kheir Ayub
50. Faiq Hawayja
Opposition
1. Ibrahim Al-Jabbawi - Head of the Information Office of the opposition negotiating body SNC, dissident brigadier
2. Ahmed al-Ahmar – Cairo platform of opposition
3. Ahmad Al-Sayed
4. Ahmed al-Asrawi - National Coordinating Body (NCB) (also SNC)
5. Ahmed Tomah – SNC
6. Adwan Hashweh
7. Elias Mafraj
8. Anas al-Abdah - head of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces
9. Badr Jamous - Vice President of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces
10. Bassma Kodmani – SNC, former spokeswoman of Syrian National Transitional Council, co-founder of think tank the Arab Reform Initiative
11. Bashar Al-Haj Ali
12. Bashar Al-Zoubi – Free Syrian Army, Southern Front
13. Jibre’al Kouriyah
14. Jamal Suleiman – head of Cairo platform
15. Hassan Al-Hariri
16. Hassan Abed
17. Hawas Sadoun, a Kurdish member of a Syrian opposition coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces
18. Dima Moussa - lawyer, vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces
19. Riyadh Al-Hassan
20. Zahra Mohammad
21. Sami Beitinjaneh – Moscow platform
22. Safwan Akash - SNC
23. Tariq al-Kurdi - SNC
24. Abdel-Lahad Istayfawa
25. Abdel-Bassit Al-Ways
26. Abdel-Hamid Mohammad Wafa’ Rishah
27. Abdel-Rashid Barakat
28. Aroub Al-Masri
29. Uthtar Mahmoud
30. Ammar Al-Nahlas
31. Awad al-Ali – defected officer, minister of defence in the ‘government in exile’
32. Firas Khalidi – Cairo platform
33. Kassem Darwish – Cairo platform
34. Mohammad Al-Saadi
35. Mohammad Rashid - spokesman for the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group
36. Mohammad Ali Al-Sabbagh
37. Mohammad Nouri Ahmad
38. Mahmoud ‘Attour
39. Marah Al-Baqa’i
40. Mohannad Dlykan – Moscow platform
41. Nibras Al-Fadel – was at Riyadh conference of opposition
42. Hadi al-Bahra - a member of the Syrian opposition movement, former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition
43. Hanadi Abu Arab – SNC
44. Haytham Rahmeh – Free Syrian Army
45. Yasser al-Khamees
46. Yasser al-Farhan - a member of Political Committee of National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionaries Forces
47. Yahya Aridi – SNC spokesman
48. Yahya Aziz - National Co-ordination Committee for Democratic Change
49. Yusuf Suleiman
50. Yusuf Kadura
Government
1. Amal Fouad Yaziji
2. Ayman Yahya Hamdan
3. Ayhab Shibli Hamed
4. Ahmad Fareq Mohammad ‘Arnous
5. Ahmad Kuzbari – a member of parliament – attended Sochi
6. Ashwaq Ayoub ‘Abbas – university of Damascus, attended Sochi
7. Amjad Yasseen Issa – attended Sochi
8. Anissa Ibrahim Abboud
9. Ayham Abdel-Rahman Al-Hourani
10. Bashir Suleiman Al-Halbouni
11. Turki Aziz Hassan
12. Jaziya Abdel-Sheikh Ali
13. Jansit Kazan – attended Sochi
14. Jamal ‘Abdel-Razzaq Qadri
15. Jamilah Muslim Al-Sharbaji
16. Hassan Abdullah Al-Atrash
17. Hussein Fawzi Farhou
18. Khaled Khaz’al Khaz’al – attended Sochi
19. Khaled Moussa Al-‘Abboud
20. Dareen ‘Abdel-Salaam Suleiman – attended Sochi
21. Ra’eda Yasseen Waqaf
22. Radwan Ibrahim Mustafa – attended Sochi
23. Riyadh Ali Tawouz
24. Raymoun Sabri Hilal
25. Sa’ad ‘Abdel-Wahid Nahili
26. Shireen ‘Abdel-‘Aziz Al-Yousef
27. Safwan Mohammad Al-Qarbi
28. Taleb Mohamad Qadi Ameen
29. Tareq ‘Abdel-Al-Majid Qoutrush – attended Sochi
30. ‘Abdel-Qader ‘Umar Qablan
31. ‘Abdel-Qader Mohammad Sha’aban ‘Azouz
32. ‘Abdullah Mohammad Al-Sayyed
33. ‘Issa Madallah Al-‘Mikhoul
34. Ghassan Suleiman ‘Abbas
35. Fahd Ahmad Al-‘Adawi
36. Mohammad Akram Mohammad Tayseer Al-‘Ajlani – attended Sochi
37. Mohammad Bara’a Ahmad Rashid Qaterji
38. Mohammad Khayr Ahmad Al-‘Akkam
39. Mohammad Khayr Firas Kinbaher
40. Mohammad ‘Issam Ahmad Hazimi
41. Mohammad ‘Alaa’ Mohammad MahjoubAl-Tinawi
42. Mohammad Maher ‘Abdullah Al-‘Albi
43. Mohammad Maher Mahmoud Qabaqibi – attended Sochi
44. Maha Mohammad ‘Ali Al-Ajili
45. Moussa Elias ‘Abdel-Nour
46. Muad Mohammad Nasser – attended Sochi
47. Nizal Sadiq Sidqani
48. Nazar Ali Al-Skief – attended Sochi
49. Noura Mardirous Arisiyan
50. Hisham Hassan Al-Taas
Female participants from the civil society include Iman Shahoud, a judge and the president of the Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Victims of the Syrian Revolution; Insaf Hamad, a member of the Syrian Women's Advisory Board; Jafia Ali, head of the Syrian Organization for Persons with Special Needs; Raba Abd Al Masih Mirza, President of the Syrian Civil Society; Mais Krydee from the Syrian Democratic Front; and Elaph Yassin, the founder of the Karim Home orphanage for Syrian children.
Among the women representing opposition are Bassma Kodmani, former spokeswoman of the Syrian National Transitional Council and co-founder of think tank Arab Reform Initiative; Dima Moussa, a lawyer and the vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces; and Hanadi Abu Arab from the Syrian Negotiation Commission.
Members of parliament Ashwaq Abbas and Jansit Kazan, who attended the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi, which is where the idea for the constitutional committee was created, are among the members representing the government.
Syrian Constitutional Committee Includes Few Members of Sochi Opposition
The final composition of the Syrian Constitutional Committee almost does not include members of moderate opposition who attended the Congress of National Dialogue in Russia's Sochi early last year, Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, stated.
"So, apparently, there is almost nobody from the so-called Sochi opposition, from those who attended the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, on the list from civil society or on the list from the opposition", Afandi said, commenting on the full list obtained by Sputnik.
The politician believes that it was a very smart step initiated by Russia because otherwise, moderate opposition members would basically create the "third front" in the committee.
"There would be two opposition fronts competing – moderate and more radical, apart from the front of the government. That would really complicate the work of the committee. Apparently, Russia did not want that, and it was a wise decision", he explained.
The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The 150-member panel will be tasked with drafting reforms to Syria's constitution.
On 24 September, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that the inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva had been set for 30 October. A day after that, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen stated that the head of the committee had been chosen but did not disclose the name.
