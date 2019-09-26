Register
18:12 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with judiciary officials in Tehran, Iran

    Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Slams 'Untrustworthy' Europe, 'Satanic' US

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2110
    Subscribe

    On 20 September, Washington introduced new economic sanctions against Iran over the Islamic Republic’s alleged attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, accusations that Tehran has vehemently denied. Despite the incident having been claimed by the Yemen-based Houthis movement, European leaders have also held Iran responsible for the attacks.

    Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has slammed the “satanic” US and “hostile” European governments that have aligned against Tehran and thus should not be trusted, according to the official’s website.

    "In the Quran, God introduces the way to overcome disbelievers and Satan as relying on Him. Today, too, when one sees that the enemy, Satan, the US government and the vicious European governments have lined up together against Iran, it increases our faith in our rightfulness", said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the seventh congress of the fifth round of the Assembly of Experts on Leadership on 26 September.

    The Supreme Leader urged the country's officials to avoid relying on the heads of European states, as some of them have “openly raised the flag of animosity against Iran and the Islamic Republic”. He also argued that despite differing from Washington in terms of capabilities, hostility of some European states towards Iran was similar to the US due to their having a shared mentality.

    Khamenei noted that despite attempts by European leaders to act as mediators, they are unlikely to do anything for the Islamic Republic in the future, judging by Europe’s adherence to the US sanctions against Tehran.

    "After signing JCPOA, a few European officials visited Iran”, the ayatollah said, referring to the Iran nuclear agreement reached in Vienna in 2015. “They met with me, too. I told them, ‘These visits alone are useless. You should prove your honesty in action’. They didn't act upon it and declared adherence to the US's cruel secondary sanctions. There's no hope in them".

    The comments came following Washington’s imposition of a new round of economic sanctions against the Iranian Central Bank and sovereign wealth funds on 20 September, with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arguing that the move is aimed at cutting off “all sources of funds to Iran". The measure was linked to the attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, which was blamed by the US and major European powers on Tehran, despite Yemen’s Houthis group taking responsibility for the incident, with Iran repeatedly denying its involvement.

    On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a speech at the UN General Assembly that the only way Tehran would enter negotiations with Washington is if it returns to the JCPOA and stops imposing sanctions against the country.

    In May 2018, the United States walked out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and reinstated harsh sanctions on Iran. This was followed by a move by EU states establishing the INSTEX (the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) to ease non-dollar trade with Tehran in an effort to save the JCPOA, and agreeing to contribute $15 billion to the mechanism fund.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, US, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Saudi Arabia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse