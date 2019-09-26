Register
13:38 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by the Saudi Press Agency SPA, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addresses the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 24 October 2018

    'Happened Under My Watch': Saudi Crown Prince to Open Upon Khashoggi Murder in New Docu

    © AP Photo / Saudi Press Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    208
    Subscribe

    Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist of Saudi descent, was killed in what Riyadh called “a rogue operation” in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, having last been seen there on 2 October last year as he was obtaining the documents he needed to get married.

    Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's comments will for the first time appear in a PBS documentary on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year as a result of a "rogue operation" in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Frontline PBS reported.

    According to the media outlet, in an apparently off-camera exchange with PBS's Martin Smith, the prince, who is not shown in the documentary preview video, said that he “gets all the responsibility” because “it happened under my watch”.

    The documentary is expected to be broadcast on 1 October under the title “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia”.

    When asked how the murder could happen without him being aware of it, Prince Mohammed responded, as quoted by Smith, that his nation has “20 million people, 3 million government employees.”

    Smith then asked in where the killers could have boarded private government jets. Bin Salman, second in line to the Saudi throne, who is commonly seen now as the de factor Saudi ruler, replied:

    “I have officials, ministers to follow things, and they’re responsible. They have the authority to do that.”

    According to a UN report by Agnes Callamard, a UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions released in June, the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible “under international human rights law". However, Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir defied the UN report findings, labelling them as “baseless allegations”.

    "Nothing new...," tweeted Adel al-Jubeir before continuing: "The report of the rapporteur in the human rights council contains clear contradictions and baseless allegations which challenge its credibility."

    Although Callamard’s report appeared in a UN Human Rights Council release, it is not an official document from the UN body, but rather a summary of the rapporteur’s findings.

    Callamard requested that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres open a global criminal investigation based on her report. Adel al-Jubeir hit back arguing Riyadh had provided a progress report on the Khashoggi case to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and threatened to take action against the alleged falsehoods and inconsistencies of Callamard’s report.

    Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on 2 October 2018 after entering the Saudi Consulate General in the Turkish city of Istanbul to obtain papers he needed to get married. After weeks of concerns that he could have been kidnapped or killed inside the consular premises and searches of the building by Turkish police, the Saudi prosecutor-general confirmed his death.

    The journalist died in an altercation with people who met him inside, and, according to the Istanbul prosecutor, his body was dismembered after he was strangled to death, with its whereabouts still unclear.

    Riyadh has repeatedly denied the royal family’s involvement in the incident, branding the killing a “rogue operation”. Saudi authorities subsequently charged 11 people for the crime, with the hearings in the case still underway.

    Related:

    Riyadh Says UN Report on Khashoggi Case Has Obvious Contradictions
    Khashoggi’s Fiancee Seeks UN Probe into Saudi ‘State Killing’ of Journo
    UN Rights Inspector Presents Khashoggi Murder Report to Human Rights Council in Geneva (Video)
    Tags:
    documentary, Saudi Arabia, Jamal Khashoggi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse