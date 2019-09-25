Russia Against Military Action in Response to Saudi Aramco Attacks, Calls for Investigation - Moscow

Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after drone attacks on 14 September claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told journalists Tuesday that a boost in US military presence in the Middle East will not resolve tensions in the Persian Gulf, particularly in light of the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

"We do not think that such issues can be resolved with an increase of military presence. We think that all the details must be verified; an objective investigation [must be carried out]. In any case, such issues should not be resolved through military means", Vershinin stressed.

The Saudi Defense Ministry held a press conference last week to present what it described as alleged evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks. Tehran has refuted the accusations.

Nevertheless, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said Monday that the Middle East is at risk of falling into a regional conflict if the international community continues to do nothing to counter alleged Iranian aggression.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani noted Tuesday that Yemen's Houthis humiliated Washington as they were able to hit targets in Saudi Arabia because of the ineffectiveness of missile defence systems supplied to the kingdom by the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Saudi Arabia hardly believed in Tehran’s involvement in the recent drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, despite opposite remarks on the issue.

Rouhani said earlier that the United States seeks to use the recent drone attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities to its utmost advantage by striking billion-dollar deals and attaining a permanent presence in the Middle East.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an opening speech during the UN General Assembly session on Tuesday that the world is facing, however, a possible armed conflict in the Persian Gulf following the attack on the Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.