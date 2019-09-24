3,000-Year-Old Copper Slag Proves Obscure Biblical Kingdom of Edom Was Real, New Study Says

Excavations of ancient copper mines have added weight to the Biblical account of a kingdom that existed before Israel – a major discovery for a region where archaeology matters as much for politics as it does for history.

Analysis of copper mines in Edom – a historic area in modern-day Jordan and Israel south of the Dead Sea – is seen as evidence that the state mentioned in the Book of Genesis did exist.

Edom appears in the book as a state that existed “before kings ruled the children of Israel.” The Hebrew word Edom means “red”, and the name of the area is associated with Esau, the elder son of patriarch Isaac, because he had a reddish look at birth. Incidentally, the mountainous landscape of Edom famously glows with a reddish hue.

The land here is rich in copper and once was home to many smelting sites supported by copper mines. Researchers from the University of California at San Diego and Tel Aviv University have studied slag heaps (waste material) left by the copper mines in the two key centres of production, Faynan and Timna, located some 100 kilometres apart.

The research concluded that the beginning of copper production there likely began under the Egyptian New Kingdom, then-regional superpower, around 13th century BCE. The Egyptians are bleived to have left Edom following the decline of their civilization in mid-12th century BCE, when the Eastern Mediterranean was going through the mysterious period of the Late Bronze Age collapse.

However, metal production still continued in Edom after Egypt’s withdrawal “at an industrial scale” and even improved. A comparison between data from Faynan and Timna showed that the two sites had made a “technological leap” in smelting technology at the same time – something scientists say indicates that they were both run by one central authority.

“The striking synchronous agreement between the technology in Timna and Faynan, evident as early as the 11th century BCE… suggests that an overarching political body existed in the region already at this time,” the study says. “Further centralisation of this political body is evident in the changes observed towards 1000 BCE.”

The two sites also simultaneously began to introduce fortifications, which was likely dictated by the state’s need for defence from external enemies.

This new theory challenges the view of many archaeologists that the land was populated by a loose alliance of tribes at the turn of the 1st millennium BCE, and fits the Biblical story of an Edomite kingdom. It also dates Edom further back in time that previously held, as there is a widespread view that an organised state society appeared in Edom around 800 BCE.

There’s no universal consensus on the conclusions of the study. “Can desert nomads, even a territorial formation of desert nomads, with no urban centres, be described as a ‘kingdom’?” Israel Finkelstein, a Tel Aviv University professor of archaeology, told The Times.

But Professor Tom Levy of the University of California, a study author, said the research relied on “cuber-archaeology,” a mix of computer science, engineering, and the natural sciences with archaeology.

“The data has taken us to a place where the archaeological record does indeed coincide with many aspects of the Hebrew Bible and biblical Edom,” he said. “This was a surprise to us.”