Enemy Will Face Captivity and Defeat If Iran is Violated - Senior Iranian Military Official

Earlier, Iran's Navy Commander Hossein Khanzadi said that Tehran is prepared to defend its maritime borders and will respond with a "crushing reaction" to any aggression by enemies.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that the result of any war with Iran will be defeat and captivity for the enemy.

"We have repeatedly told the enemy that if there is any violation toward this country, they will face the same action that took place with the American drone and the English tanker," Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

He added that Iran harbours no enmity towards either Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders.

Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia skyrocketed to their highest levels in years last week following a sabotage attack on two major Saudi Aramco oil facilities which temporarily crippled a substantial portion of Riyadh' oil production capabilities. Yemen's Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the strikes, but the United States almost immediately blamed Iran. In turn, Tehran has refuted the accusations.

On 21 September, the US had redeployed the USS Nitze destroyer to the northeast coast of Saudi Arabia in a bid to "plug the gap" in Saudi Arabia's air defences that was allegedly used in the raid on its oil facilities.

In August, the United States called upon Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others, to join a coalition that would ensure safe maritime passage through the strategic pathways of the Gulf by means of aerial surveillance and actual patrol ships.