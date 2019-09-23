US Representative for Iran Brian Hook Says Washington Seeks Comprehensive Negotiations With Tehran

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Monday delivered remarks on the Trump administration's policy toward Tehran and participated in a discussion at the Asia Society In conjunction with the 74th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Hook said on Monday that Washington seeks comprehensive negotiations with Iran, including on the issue of missile development and mitigating global terrorism.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) would be possible, but only in the 5+1 format similiar to that used for the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, also known as the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and not at a bilateral level.

Hook asserted earlier that the US held the position that the JCPOA was a bad agreement and that the goal of the Trump administration is to negotiate a new accord that would, in his explanation, lead all parties to peace and security in the Middle East.

Hook suggested that Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA because the agreement provided Iran with a path to build a nuclear weapon. The US president is keen to reach a diplomatic solution, said Hook.

Iran announced in May its decision to steadily abandon its own JCPOA obligations every 60 days, unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

The Trump adminstration withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and subsequently imposed several rounds of sanctions on Iran, and has worked to block oil trade with Tehran after announcing that Washginton would attempt to reduce the Islamic republic's oil exports to zero.

Rouhani will arrive in New York City on Monday to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

The visit will take place against the background of tensions with the United States, which further escalated after Washington blamed a recent drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities on Tehran. Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis have claimed responsibility, however, while Tehran has denied any role in the incident.

