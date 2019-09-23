UK-Flagged Tanker Stena Impero Free to Leave, Iran Says

UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on 19 July over an alleged violation of international maritime rules.

Iran has completed legal procedures necessary for releasing the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, the Iranian government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday.

In early September, seven crew members of the detained Stena Impero oil tanker, including a Russian sailor, left Iran.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on 19 July over an alleged violation of international maritime rules.

The move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines over an assumed breach of the European Union's sanctions on Syria.

Iran's tanker was released on 19 August after Gibraltar reportedly received assurances the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.