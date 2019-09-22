The Iranian military also showcased domestic air defence system Bavar-373 and missile defense system Khordad-15 as well as 18 other ballistic missiles, the Fars news agency reported.
Better quality picture of the new RV on the Iranian Khorramshahr ballistic missile pic.twitter.com/fpUn93mB40— Tal Inbar (@inbarspace) September 22, 2019
Iran's missile program has been receiving considerable international attention for many years. The United States and a range of its allies view it as a violation of UN Security Council's 2231 resolution that recommends Tehran refrain from creating long-range ballistic missiles, as their development heavily relies on the nuclear weapons program banned under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
