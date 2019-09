Iranian Armed Forces are participating in massive parades in Tehran and 30 other cities across the country on the first day of the annual Sacred Defence Week, which marks the 39th anniversary of the 1980s Iraq-Iran war.

The parades, which began in Tehran and other cities on Sunday morning, feature military units from various divisions of the Armed Forces.

Also, Iran is holding a large naval parade in the Persian Gulf on Sunday. Two hundred warships of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will take part in the naval parade.

