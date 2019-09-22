Qatar to Lay Over 1,600 Miles of Green Walkways, Bike Lanes By 2022 World Cup

DOHA (Sputnik) - Qatar is working on building about 2,600 kilometres (1,615 miles) of green walkways combined with bike lanes by the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, said Saad Ahmed Al Muhannadi, the president of Ashghal, the Public Works Authority of Qatar.

"Qatar is implementing projects to encourage people to walk to work, shops, sports or entertainment facilities to form a healthy, sport-loving society, and the office is promoting building of walkways and bike lanes for travelling inside and outside Doha. Ashghal expects to lay more than 2,600 kilometres of combined pathways and bike lanes near major roads, in parks and public places, which will connect all eight stadiums built for the World Cup, as well as fan zones, residential areas, markets, tourist sites and Hamad International Airport," Al Muhannadi said.

According to Ashghal's president, 242 kilometres of bike lanes along major highways, and 290 kilometres of combined bike lanes and walkways were built in Doha in 2018.

Al Muhannadi added that Ashgal would put plants along walkways to create shaded spaces and protect people from the heat. The official said that about one million trees were expected to be planted in Qatar by 2022.

In 2022, Qatar will become the first Middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup. Throughout this year, Doha is scheduled to host the World Athletic Championships in September-October and FIFA Club World Cup in December.